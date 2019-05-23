Strictly's Katya Jones just totally surprised us with a new bob hairstyle And it looks incredible

Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones is known for her long, thick brunette hair – often seen whipping it around the dancefloor at Elstree Studios – but it seems she might be ready for a dramatic change, since the dancer opted to get a chic new look on Wednesday. The Strictly glam squad shared a backstage shot from the current live tour on Instagram, revealing Katya was trying out an on-trend long bob. How gorgeous? "New hair new me! @mrs_katjones rocking a bob!! Hair by @traceyjones.hmua," they captioned it.

Katya showed off a shorter look

There's also a sassy Instagram Stories video of Katya zhuzzing up her new 'do, which still has some sunkissed blonde pieces through the front and ends. Unsurprisingly, plenty of fans commented on the shorter look, with one writing: "@mrs_katjones you look amazing," and another simply adding, "W-O-W." While it turns out that her new style is nothing more than a wig - borrowed from none other than Oti Mabuse - we reckon Katya could be tempted to go for the chop full-time.

The professional dancer clearly loves changing up her hair, and earlier in the year went for a beachy blonde transformation with a balayage style. Dark-haired Katya had a few subtle sunkissed sections in her hair throughout the 2018 series of Strictly, but has most definitely upped the bleach-factor more recently with her tonal look.

The show's touring hair and beauty team certainly have a busy schedule every night, tending to the likes of Dianne Buswell's statement cherry-red look and Karen Clifton's edgy buzzcut, too! The group is made up of hairdressers Tracey Jones, Mitch Lumsden and Megan Marshall, and MUAs Olivia Davey, Frances Owen and Summer Dyason. Some of their other starry clients include Dani Dyer and Binky Felstead, so we reckon the squad are in great hands!

Katya usually wears her hair longer

Happily, the beauty experts often share their favourite products to use on the Strictly guys and girls, which include Colour WOW, L'Oréal and HD Brows. What do you reckon to Katya's new look? Should she chop her hair for good?

