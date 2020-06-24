While we may be basking in a glorious heatwave, there's one tricky factor to consider if you want to stay cool under the blazing sun – what on earth are we going to do with our hair?

No-one likes a sweaty neck, let's just put that out there. But just because we can't socialise like we used to, doesn't mean we have to sacrifice style for function. Yes, a top knot is classic and perfect for keeping our necks cool, but do you know what else works – braids!

MORE: 11 times the royal kids had the most incredible hairstyles

Princess Charlene made her halo braid look effortless

Just look at Princess Charlene of Monaco. The royal rocked one of the chicest hair trends – and our favourite – on Tuesday for a rare outing with her husband Prince Albert II and their five-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

The royal family-of-four watched the annual St. John's Day Festival from the balcony of the Prince's Palace on Tuesday, and while Charlene looked effortless in a stylish, black button-up dress with a deep V neckline and nipped-in waist, it was her hair that really made us swoon.

With her wispy fringe framing her face, Charlene kept her cool with an intricate halo braid, which almost looks like a plaited circle around your head, but is oh so pretty!

Princess Charlene made a rare appearance with her family

MORE: Emily Ratajkowski surprises with blonde hair transformation – and it looks incredible

While it may look difficult, all it takes is some patience and practice. The first thing you're going to want to do is part your hair down the centre.

Then, starting at the nape of your neck on your left side, Dutch braid – crossing sections of hair under one another instead of over – your hair up and along the edges of your hairline – you may need to tilt your head to the side for this.

Once you reach your temple, continue Dutch-braiding across your hairline and back down the other side of your head. Then tie with an elastic band and tuck the ends under the braid and secure in place. Boom - you've got royal-approved hair.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.