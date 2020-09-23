Ellie Goulding shows off stunning hair transformation The singer is known for her pretty blonde locks

Ellie Goulding has shown off a gorgeous new hairstyle on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the star uploaded a selfie which showed her giving a sultry look to the camera as she leaned back against a sofa.

Ellie's long blonde hair hung loose past her shoulders, and her makeup was light but immaculate. So far, so typical.

But the snap also revealed that the gorgeous singer had changed up her look by adding a stylish long fringe, which perfectly framed her face.

The 33-year-old simply captioned the snap: "Hiya," and her fans were quick to share their approval.

Many posted heart emojis, and their compliments included: "Yes to the fringe," "BEAUTIFUL GIRL," "You look gorgeous," and: "You look amazing Ellie!!!"

Ellie Goulding surprises NHS bride with incredible live performance

Ellie also shared the stunning photo to her Stories, where she captioned it: "Fringe alert".

It's a subtle but pretty change for the star, who has long been known for her long, one-length wavy locks.

She often wears her hair loose, but at her wedding to Caspar Jopling last August, she changed things up by tying her hair back and allowing some strands to fall loose at the front – another stunning look for the Love Me Like You Do hitmaker.

Ellie wore her hair loose for her second wedding celebration, however, as she later revealed on Instagram.

Ellie shared the pretty new picture to Instagram

The star shared a low-key picture of herself enjoying a miniature bottle of champagne and dancing in a marquee, which she told fans was at a party the day after her wedding.

"Here's me, dancing on my own with a wee bottle of Moët, on the Sunday after my wedding #ThrowbackThursday," Ellie captioned the stunning black-and-white photo.

Maybe it's the change in seasons, but Ellie isn't the only star to ring in the changes with her hair recently.

Strictly's head of makeup (and ex-wife of Ant McPartlin) Lisa Armstrong has gone from her natural brunette to a gorgeous blonde.

Meanwhile Lady Amelia Windsor impressed royal fans when she tried out a daring new 'do for London Fashion Week, which saw her style her hair in plaits and a short fringe.

Vive la difference!

