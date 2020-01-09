Ellie Goulding shares never-before-seen wedding photo – and she wore yet another chic dress The bride wore six wedding outfits over the course of her celebrations

Ellie Goulding has revealed she had a second wedding party the day after her nuptials with Caspar Jopling in August – and she wore yet another gorgeous ensemble for the occasion. The Love Me Like You Do singer posted a never-before-seen photo from the day after her wedding on Instagram on Thursday, revealing how she had kept the celebrations going with champagne and another chic white dress after rocking no less than five designer outfits on her big day.

"Here's me, dancing on my own with a wee bottle of Moët, on the Sunday after my wedding #ThrowbackThursday," Ellie captioned the black-and-white photo, which showed her dancing in a marquee while clutching a mini bottle of champagne. The newly-married singer looked to be having fun as she floated the skirt of her white shirt dress in her other hand, with her blonde hair worn down in soft waves.

Ellie hasn't revealed the designer of her post-wedding dress, but with Chloe, Stella McCartney and Ralph & Russo among the designers who created her wedding dresses and ensembles, we've no doubt the contemporary full-length shirt dress is from another high-profile brand.

The 33-year-old married her husband Caspar Jopling at York Minster on 31 August followed by a reception at Castle Howard, with guests including Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, and Sienna Miller in attendance. Ellie stole the show on her wedding day with five different outfits; she said 'I do' in a striking high-neck Chloe wedding dress, before changing into an off-the-shoulder Stella McCartney dress at their reception.

The outfit changes didn't stop there; Ellie later revealed she wore a Ralph & Russo top and skirt for part of the evening celebrations, and ended the night in a bespoke Balmain mini dress which she described as "the most fun dress to dance the night away in".

