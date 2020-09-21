Nichola Murphy
Prince Harry and William's cousin Lady Amelia Windsor showed off a stunning new hairstyle ahead of her London Fashion Week appearance.
Lady Amelia Windsor often wears her long blonde hair loose around her shoulders, so royal fans were delighted when she sported a very different hairstyle over the weekend.
Prince Harry and Prince William's third cousin took to Instagram to share close-ups of her hair transformation, simply captioning the images: "Prints and Plaits." Her hair had been parted down the middle and twisted into two plaits, while her shorter fringe framed her face – stunning!
Fans rushed to compliment Amelia on her look, with one writing: "This is stunning," while another commented: "Love the hair." In the photos, the 25-year-old model was dressed in a bright red printed dress but appeared to change later in the day for an appearance at London Fashion Week – after all, she couldn't waste her gorgeous new hairstyle sitting at home!
Amelia continued to rock the same cool hair but paired it with a black maxi dress, chunky black Miu Miu sandals and a maroon leather jacket as she attended the Mithridate SS21 Anthropocene exhibition at The Serpentine Gallery.
Her latest photos also gave fans a new look inside her flat in Notting Hill, which she shares with her sister Marina. Amelia appeared to be standing in a study or living room area, which featured neutral cream walls that were covered with mini mirrors and artwork. A grey sofa could be seen in the background topped with colourful pink and red cushions, which tied in with the red and white zigzag carpet.
Amelia's home exudes a retro feel, which she previously told House & Garden was a reflection of her affinity for collectables. "We have things that we've collected over the years and beautiful trinkets alongside treasures which I've found in Portobello and Golbourne markets."
