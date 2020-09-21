Lady Amelia Windsor often wears her long blonde hair loose around her shoulders, so royal fans were delighted when she sported a very different hairstyle over the weekend.

GALLERY: 8 royals who have surprised us with their tattoos and body art

Prince Harry and Prince William's third cousin took to Instagram to share close-ups of her hair transformation, simply captioning the images: "Prints and Plaits." Her hair had been parted down the middle and twisted into two plaits, while her shorter fringe framed her face – stunning!

Fans rushed to compliment Amelia on her look, with one writing: "This is stunning," while another commented: "Love the hair." In the photos, the 25-year-old model was dressed in a bright red printed dress but appeared to change later in the day for an appearance at London Fashion Week – after all, she couldn't waste her gorgeous new hairstyle sitting at home!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Royals giving us serious blonde hair inspiration

Amelia continued to rock the same cool hair but paired it with a black maxi dress, chunky black Miu Miu sandals and a maroon leather jacket as she attended the Mithridate SS21 Anthropocene exhibition at The Serpentine Gallery.

RELATED: This stylish royal just donated her clothes to a charity sale - shop her look

Her latest photos also gave fans a new look inside her flat in Notting Hill, which she shares with her sister Marina. Amelia appeared to be standing in a study or living room area, which featured neutral cream walls that were covered with mini mirrors and artwork. A grey sofa could be seen in the background topped with colourful pink and red cushions, which tied in with the red and white zigzag carpet.

Amelia's home exudes a retro feel, which she previously told House & Garden was a reflection of her affinity for collectables. "We have things that we've collected over the years and beautiful trinkets alongside treasures which I've found in Portobello and Golbourne markets."

SEE: 13 times the royals wore perfect plaits