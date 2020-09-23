Jennifer Aniston wows with chic hair transformation The Morning Show actress stepped out in style at the Emmy Awards on Sunday

Jennifer Aniston is renowned for ever-changing hairstyles and made the 'Rachel' haircut one of the most sought-after styles of the nineties.

In more recent years, the Friends actress has been wearing her hair in a chic, straight style, but for the Emmy Awards on Sunday night, the actress decided to change things up.

Stepping out for the socially-distanced event at the Staples Center, Jennifer looked gorgeous wearing her hair in loose waves, and centred in a middle parting.

Jennifer Aniston reunites with Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox

During the lockdown, the actress' hair has also grown a considerable amount.

The star was styled by her loyal hairdresser Chris McMillan, who shared a video of the 51-year-old reuniting with her Friends co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox after returning home from the show.

Jennifer Aniston's hair was styled in loose waves for her big night at the Emmy Awards

Fans were quick to compliment the star's hair, with one writing: "Perfect hair," while another wrote: "Jennifer's hair looks amazing." A third added: "You did an incredible job with Jen's hair."

Jennifer had been nominated for Best Leading Actress for her role as Alex Levy in The Morning Show, which went to Zendaya, who at 24 made history as the youngest-ever winner.

Jennifer reunited with Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox

The Along Came Polly star still had a wonderful time on the night, with the highlight being her reunion with Courteney and Lisa.

The trio appeared on camera along with Jason Bateman, from what looked to be Jennifer's study.

Fans adored seeing Jennifer reunited with her former co-stars, who made plenty of Friends references while talking to Jimmy via video link.

"Of course I'm here! We live together!" Courteney told Jimmy.

The Morning Show star getting ready before the awards show

"Um yeah, we've been roommates since 1994 Jimmy," Jennifer joked. "Is this live TV?" Lisa added.

Fans are looking forward to the upcoming Friends reunion, which has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The unscripted special was originally set to be filmed in March, and was later pushed to May.

Now, there's no set date. Jennifer previously told Deadline: "Unfortunately, it's very sad that we had to move it again. It was, 'How do we do this with live audiences?' This is not a safe time. Period. That's the bottom line. It's not a safe time to do it."

