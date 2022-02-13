Nicole Scherzinger reveals results of stunning makeover - and you should see her hair What a look!

Nicole Scherzinger totally floored fans on Saturday, taking to Instagram to reveal her dramatic hair transformation and turn up the heat in a crop top and sweatpants.

The Masked Singer US star looked incredible as she rocked a chocolate brown two-piece, displaying her svelte figure and enviable abs in a cropped tank top. The Pussycat Dolls songstress flaunted a new, short and choppy hairstyle to the sound of her own track, Don't Cha. And honestly? We think it's totally iconic.

The 43-year-old star, who is dating rugby player Thom Evans, ruffled her raven hair and posed for the camera in the playful clip.

Adding a smokey eyeshadow, fluttery false lashes, lots of contour and statement bronze lip colour to mark her short hair debut, Nicole looked ageless in the monochrome ensemble.

The Pussycat Dolls star danced in a crop top to show off her vampy hairstyle

The brunette beauty simply captioned her video: "She ready," adding a brown heart emoji.

Fans couldn't get enough of her gorgeous new look, flooding the comments section of her post with compliments and flame emojis. "Oh woweeeee this hair is soooo cute," penned a fan, while another wrote: "I love your hair like that it looks so so cute."

"Wow, you look so young Nicole!! Love the short hair," added a third fan.

Nicole is known for her daring fashion looks and red carpet 'wow' moments, and the star almost stole the show at the Super Bowl Homecoming Weekend event in West Hollywood on Friday.

Nicole rocked her new look at Homecoming Big Game Weekend Featuring Drake

The songstress looked phenomenal rocking a thigh-skimming navy mini dress that put her long, toned legs front and centre at the showbiz event.

Nicole's figure-hugging frock featured lacing on the sleeves and a corseted torso that cinched in her trim waist, with extra ribbon flowing down the front to her ankles. We're obsessed!

The showbiz bash was also attended by Heidi Klum, who looked gorgeous in a black and silver sparkly mini dress with fringe detailing, Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause, who wore an embellished silver bustier with PVC skirt, and Justin Bieber, who performed at the event.

