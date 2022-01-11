Strictly pro Nancy Xu unveils drastic hair transformation - and it's for a good cause We are obsessed with this new look!

Strictly Come Dancing professional Nancy Xu has undergone a major transformation - and it's for a really good cause! The 30-year-old star took to Instagram to reveal she has chopped off most of her long raven coloured hair in order to donate to charity.

Sharing snapshots of herself with her cut-off hair in her hands, Nancy remarked: "How much a changing of hairstyle make the difference! Long hair has always been my image, because short hair has been always my fear to try, not knowing how I could have looked like. But this time the reason was stronger than my fear. I DID IT [sic]."

The professional dancer - who made her Strictly debut with Rhys Stephenson in the latest series - revealed that her tresses will go to the Little Princess Trust, a charity that donates real hair wigs to young people with cancer and other conditions.

"Because I knew that my hair will bring the smile on someone's face," she explained. "Someone who needs a smile and care.

"This makes me the happiest girl. And after all, I love my new haircut! love to everyone! @officiallittleprincesstrust. Thank you @lucajoneshair @kitchhair for helping me and make this happen."

Nancy has donated her hair to charity

Fellow Strictly stars and fans alike were quick to applaud Nancy, with Motsi Mabuse writing: "Lovveee it [heart emojis] you look great." John Whaite said: "You are soooooo fabulous Nancy." Michelle Visage added: "Nothing to fear! You look amazing."

One follower stated: "Aaaah, well done Nancy! My little girl donated her hair too last year. Such an amazing cause and you look fabulous!" Another said: "You look stunning and really suit short hair Nancy!! Such an amazing thing you did donating all that gorgeous hair too."

