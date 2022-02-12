Nicole Scherzinger wows in thigh-skimming mini dress at Super Bowl party

Nicole Scherzinger almost stole the show at the Super Bowl Homecoming Weekend event in West Hollywood on Friday.

The Masked Singer judge looked phenomenal rocking a thigh-skimming navy mini dress that put her long, toned legs front and center at the showbiz event. Nicole's figure-hugging frock featured lacing on the sleeves and a corseted torso that cinched in her trim waist, with extra ribbon flowing down the front to her ankles.

Elongating her legs even more, Nicole teamed her skintight frock with a pair of pointed, nude stilettos and wore her raven locks in a straight style down her back to avoid hiding the dress' fierce structured shoulders.

Keeping the rest of her look simple, Nicole opted for a glossy lip and subtle smokey eye and accessorized with some simple pieces of jewelry.

The showbiz bash was also attended by Heidi Klum, who looked gorgeous in a black and silver sparkly mini dress with fringe detailing, Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause, who wore an embellished silver bustier with PVC skirt, and Justin Bieber, who performed at the event.

Nicole looked unreal in her structured mini dress

The night was in honor of Sunday's Super Bowl, which sees the Los Angeles Rams return to their home stadium, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, to take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

This year's Super Bowl Halftime show, presented by Pepsi, will feature rap legends Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J Blige, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar.

"The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career," Dr. Dre said in a statement when the news was announced in October.

Nicole attended the Super Bowl Homecoming Weekend event

The seven-time Grammy winner added that their halftime performance will be an "unforgettable cultural moment".

The five artists join a list of celebrated musicians who have played during the Super Bowl halftime, including Beyoncé, Madonna, Coldplay, Katy Perry, U2, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, and last year’s performer The Weeknd.

