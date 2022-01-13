Strictly's Karen Hauer unveils latest jaw-dropping hair transformation The Strictly professional has switched up her look again

Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Hauer has undergone another gorgeous hair transformation ahead of her Firedance tour next month.

The professional dancer topped up her highlights – and has allowed the hair on the top of her head to grow longer. "Oh hello there hair," she said. "My Hair squad extraordinare @lucajoneshair @kitchhair. Love ya [heart emoji]."

She added: "Hair slowly growing back little by little #highlightshair #shorthairstyle #haircare."

Her Strictly friends and fans alike were in awe, with one follower commenting: "Wow!! Looks absolutely stunning, definitely suits Karen." Johannes Radebe remarked: "Love it." A third post read: "Gorgeous, love that for you." Another stated: "Looks absolutely stunning, really suits you."

Karen - who has been rocking a peroxide blonde pixie cut in recent years - is no stranger to experimenting with her hair, including a bob, a quiff with both sides of her head ultra-short, and long luscious black hair.

Karen has unveiled her latest look - and we love it!

The professional dancer previously opened up to HELLO! about feeling liberated with short hair, and how she decided to get a new haircut the day after the Strictly final in December 2018.

She said: "It is almost like I am on a self-discovery path, and I find it quite refreshing, a kind of release that I am allowing myself to change and to be okay with it, and if people don't like it that's fine with me."

The star had been inspired by Emma Willis' hair, and added: "I loved it and knew that's what I wanted. What better time to do it, having finished Strictly."

