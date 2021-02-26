Ellie Goulding's £70k engagement ring is totally unique – take a look Ellie and Caspar are now expecting their first child together

Singing sensation Ellie Goulding married art dealer Caspar Jopling in a decadent ceremony in 2019, after the couple got engaged in 2018, when Caspar presented Ellie with a stunning vintage engagement ring.

We obtained an exclusive valuation from Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro. He said: "I would put the value at $100k [approx £70,000]," and added: "It's nice to see a celebrity go the vintage route."

The antique piece of jewellery is over 100 years old, making it very different from the brand new diamonds we often see A-listers sporting.

Ellie isn't always seen wearing her very expensive gem, but she has flashed it a few times on the red carpet.

Ellie's beautiful ring is 100 years old

The low-key proposal took place while the couple were enjoying a night in, and Ellie has since spoken out about the special moment: "We were having maybe a couple of drinks and we were doing a Jigsaw puzzle. He likes them. I think it was quite an easy one. Probably 400 [pieces].

"Anyway, I think he was getting bored of it and then he proposed. It was quite romantic for some reason." However, Ellie actually asked her boyfriend to pop the question a second time after he didn’t get down on one knee during the impromptu proposal.

The couple got married in 2019

Their gorgeous wedding day in York took place on a beautifully sunny day, and it was a star-studded affair attended by many celebrities and even royals. The exclusive guestlist included Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Sarah Ferguson, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

The bride wowed in a bespoke Chloé gown, and its unique high-neck design was another example of how Ellie likes to stand out from the crowd.

Their wedding day was attended by many stars

She recently announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband Caspar, and told Vogue that she is 30 weeks pregnant, meaning her due date is within the next two months. We can't wait to see the new bundle of joy!

