Princess Eugenie's 'inspiring' motherhood advice to Ellie Goulding The royal and singer have been close friends for years

Ellie Goulding has opened up about her close friendship with her royal friend Princess Eugenie and revealed that the two have been in constant contact throughout their pregnancies.

MORE: Princess Eugenie shares gorgeous new photos of baby August after celebrating birthday

In a new interview in The Telegraph, the BRIT Award winner revealed that while she kept her pregnancy a secret from the public for the first 30 weeks, she did share the exciting news with her famous friend, who recently welcomed her first child.

Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank became first-time parents last month with the birth of baby August, who is eleventh-in-line to the throne behind his mother.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie reveals her royal baby's name

While Ellie's own baby is not due for another month, both Eugenie and pop star Katy Perry (who gave birth to a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom last year) have been providing the 34-year-old with some "excellent advice" in the lead-up to her due date, including "where to find the best pregnancy pillows to get a good night's sleep".

MORE: Ellie Goulding's ultra-modern £5.9million London home is for sale – see inside

MORE: Meet the 2021 royal baby club: Meghan, Sofia, Pippa and more pregnant royals!

Opening up more about her close bond with the royal in the interview, Ellie said: "She's been a great friend throughout this. We've talked a lot about pregnancy and she's been inspirational because she just takes everything in her stride."

The pair's friendship goes all the way back to 2011 when Ellie was asked by Prince William to perform at his wedding to Kate Middleton. They struck up an immediate connection and have been close pals ever since, with the two enjoying holidays with each other over the years.

Eugenie and Ellie have been friends for years

MORE: Ellie Goulding's £70k engagement ring is totally unique – take a look

It was through Eugenie that Ellie met her husband, art dealer Caspar Jopling at a dinner in New York in 2017. The Starry Eyed singer was a guest at Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank in 2019 and the Princess attended Ellie's nuptials to Caspar the same year.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.