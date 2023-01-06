9 celebrities embracing body hair: Julia Roberts, Madonna, Paris Jackson and more Discover which celebrities have ditched the razor

Body hair had an epic comeback this year, no doubt in part to many celebrities putting down the razor. Yet the body-positive trend isn't anything new. From Madonna to Julia Roberts, a host of famous faces have rocked the natural look across the years, serving up liberal yet low maintenance looks for all to see.

READ: Skincare tips for treating post-NYE dehydrated skin

Feminism's tightening grasp on society has massively contributed to the sporting of prickly pits, legs and upper lips. With an increasing number of celebrities jumping on the bushy bandwagon, it just goes to show that body hair really is no biggie.

So why not bin the wax strips and scroll on to discover which celebrities have sported the au natural aesthetic…

Julia Roberts

Iconic moment alert! Julia Roberts hit the red carpet back in April 1999 to attend the premiere of Notting Hill with famously unshaven armpits. The then 31-year-old actress donned a sequined, deep watermelon-hued Vivienne Tam dress and waved to crowds as she graced the scene, unapologetically sporting the natural look.

MORE: 5 quick hairstyles for an instant-glam effect according to an expert

Madonna

Superstar singer Madonna has never been afraid to show off her body hair and has championed her hairy roots since she burst onto the music scene. She causally showed off her unshaven pits with fans online, prompting a wave of uplifting responses for her positive influencer.

Lourdes Leon

Evidently, Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon has followed in her mother's fuzzy footsteps. Lourdes also prefers a beauty routine free of shaving foam and who can blame her?

Paris Jackson

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson is another star who has stepped onto the red carpet showing off her natural body hair.

Rihanna

Pop princess Rihanna set a great example to her millions of female followers as she took to social media to share a radiant beachside selfie that featured a flutter of thigh hair follicles.

Miley Cyrus

We all know that Miley Cyrus is experimental with her hairstyles, yet the singer is also adventurous in the body hair department. She took to the stage with unshaven arms, showing her younger fans it's ok to embrace the hair.

Kelly Rowlands

Destiny's Child singer Kelly Rowland joined her band Kate Beyonce in debuting an unshaven aesthetic on the red carpet back in 2008.

Emma Corrin

When it comes to body hair, Emma Corrin simply does not care. The Crown star appeared on The Graham Norton Show in a sleeveless blazer and shorts, debuting their untouched legs in all their glory under the studio lights.

Romee Strijd

Models have to shave religiously for shoots, therefore it comes as no surprise that runway veterans like Romee Strijd like to give their skin a break. Romee left the razor at home when she jetted off to the USA to attend Coachella, and she looked insanely beautiful as always.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.