Madonna spotlights bubblegum pink transformation in candid bathroom selfies

Madonna is one of the world's most recognizable people, not just for her legendary career status, but also for her distinct look.

A large part of her public identity is even in her hair, which she has maintained as blonde for the majority of her career.

While she did start off in the dirtier blonde territory in the 80s and gotten it lighter over the years, not counting the brief foray into brunette during the Ray of Light era, it has remained a signature of her style.

So fans were definitely surprised to see that she'd shaken things up on social media by unveiling a whole new style.

Not only did the singer sport a much shorter do featuring a chopped blunt bob, but she also veered into a hard left by wearing them in a shade of light bubblegum pink, similar to the wig she sported for her recent Paper Magazine cover.

The singer posed for a series of photographs showing off her new look in a luxurious bathroom surrounded by mirrors, good for selfies.

Madonna surprised with a brand new pink do

Madonna brought the fashion element too, sporting a bunch of chains and a black and white sweater, eventually even taking it off to reveal the black bustier underneath, paired with fishnet tights.

"Sometimes you just have to lock yourself in the bathroom…," she captioned her set of photos, and her fans and friends instantly went wild for them.

"Sounds dangerous," Diplo commented, with make-up artist Alexis Stone saying: "Get ittttt," and several of her followers responded with flame emojis.

"Girl is on fire," one wrote, as another deemed her: "PINKDONNA," and a third even said: "You make being locked in the bathroom so glam."

The singer celebrated her 64th birthday with an Italian bash

While it was unclear whether the hair shake-up was permanent or just a wig, transformations and pivots are not foreign to the iconic singer, who recently marked a big milestone as she celebrated her 64th birthday in Sicily with all six of her children.

