Julia Roberts leaves fans in a frenzy with hair transformation

Julia Roberts' hair has long been the envy of fans and her new look has earned further praise.

The Ticket to Paradise star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday and her tresses were the talk of the town.

Julia wowed in an edgy, short jumpsuit with a tailored, blazer neckline for her appearance alongside co-star, George Clooney.

WATCH: Julia Roberts beams over her 'dream come true' in new interview

However, it was her snapshot backstage which got fans talking. The mom-of-three showed off her big hair, which she wore in waves which perfectly framed her face.

She wrote: "Game face for @jimmykimmellive tonight. My Dream Big spray @sergenormant giving me confidence."

Her locks looked bigger and lighter than normal and were a huge hit with fans who commented: "LOVE," and, "Can't wait to watch, and damn good hair".

Julia's fans loved her big hair

Julia is currently busy promoting her new movie, but admits her career is by far the most important thing in her life.

The mom-of-three, who shares her children with her husband, Danny Moder, confessed on an interview with CBS Mornings: "It just never consumed me, being an actor. It is my dream come true. But it is not my only dream come true."

When asked about her other dreams, Julia said: "The life that I’ve built with my husband. The life that we’ve built with our children. And that's the best stuff. The point is to come home at the end of the day triumphantly to them."

Julia is busy promoting her new movie with George Clooney

She also opened up about parenting and how she's always fearful of messing up. While talking to Hoda Kotb on Today, she said: "The truth is... no matter how old we are (our children) have chosen us in this moment to be their stewards and their shepherds in this life experience."

Julia added: "Sometimes I get gripped with fear of blowing it," she admitted. "And sometimes I've just said to my kids, 'So today, me as a mom? Can we just take that off the board because I blew it.'"

