12 top dramatic celebrity hair transformations: Victoria Beckham, Rihanna and more

We hate to admit it, but hair is everything. To quote TV star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, it really is the difference between a good day and a bad day. A hair glow up evokes happiness that can't quite be matched – the swish of a blowdry, the silky-smooth texture after a trim, the spa-like smell of the fancy treatments that only seem to work in the actual hair salon. There's nothing quite like it.

For celebrities, it's usually the hair that gets the headlines. From Victoria Beckham to Rihanna, Emma Watson to Sofia Vergara, we've rounded up the top twelve celebrity hair transformation moments. Prepare for some serious styles, eye-catching bangs, crazy colour concoctions and more…

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham has had more than her fair share of incredible hair transformation moments. From her late 90s punky pixie crops to billowing waves sitting benchside while watching husband David play football, VB has rocked it all.

With the turn of the millennia came a turn of hairstyles for Victoria, who grew out her hair in 2000.

Rihanna

2010 was an epic year for Rihanna and her ever-changing hair. The singer grew out her blonde spiked updo with shaved sides in favour of a daring red shoulder-length bob. RiRi's red hair has since become synonymous with her flawless image.

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara debuted a fun new fringe back in 2017. The star swapped her middle parting for some eye-catching bangs, which fans went completely wild over.

Emma Watson

Emma Watson stunned fans in 2010 when she chopped her caramel hair into a boyish pixie style. The actress said it was something she'd always wanted to do and debuted the new look at the premiere of Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 1.

Katy Perry

Back in 2016, Katy Perry caused a stir when she showcased a platinum blonde pixie cut that starkly contrasted her previous jet-black luscious locks. The star embraced the rockstar aesthetic, but has since decided to grow out her hair again.

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde experimented with blonde highlights back in 2018, having previously showcased a classic dark chocolate sheen. The actress and director has mastered both blonde and brunette colour palettes and looks flawless in both.

Kaia Gerber

For this year's Met Gala, supermodel Kaia Gerber stepped out with the most incredible head of cascading curls. The daughter of Cindy Crawford was spotted a few months before sporting a low-key straightened, shoulder-length style.

Lily Collins

Did you know Lily Collins went red? The actress, who has been known to debut both long and short styles across the years, debuted the striking dye job back in 2016 on the red carpet.

Miley Cyrus

It would be fairly hard to forget this iconic hair moment from Miley Cyrus. The ex-Disney star grabbed all the headlines when she cut off her glam Hollywood locks for a drastic bleach blonde crop in 2012.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish traded in her 2020 neon green roots for a Marilyn Monroe blonde do. The star revealed her beauty transformation on the cover of Vogue, which sent shockwaves through the fashion industry.

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh wowed when she transformed her blonde waves with dip-dyed rockstar pink tips into a nineties black pixie cut earlier this year. The Don’t Worry Darling star now rocks a brunette crop and we're totally here for it.

Andie MacDowell

Most of us dread the day we find that first grey hair, but Andie MacDowell is rewriting the narrative surrounding aging. The Notting Hill actress embraced the natural look in 2021 and graced the red carpet with her silver fox mane.

