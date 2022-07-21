Fenty Hair is coming – and Rihanna fans are already freaking out

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Rihanna already has many businesses under her belt, including Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and Savage X Fenty – but there's one more she's planning on adding to the mix.

The new mom – who welcomed her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May – will soon have a haircare line to add to her empire after her company, Roraj Trade, LLC, filed two trademark applications for Fenty Hair, according to documents obtained by E! News.

Per the filings, Fenty Hair will include products ranging from accessories such as hair bands, bows, clips, ribbons, pins, and scrunchies to wigs, hair curlers, hair extensions, brushes, combs, and more.

Following news of Rihanna's new hairline, fans flocked to Twitter to share their excitement, with one writing: "Fenty Hair?! Rihanna is really trying to take all my coins."

A second said: "OH B—-H. THE WAY I SCREAMED! WE GONNA BE WEARING FENTY HAIR!!!!!" A third added: "Now Fenty Hair is something I can get behind!!!! Rihanna has always had the best hairstyles!" A fourth predicted: "Fenty hair gon sell out in 2 seconds."

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty line has made her a billionaire

Rihanna's growing businesses saw her crowned Forbes' wealthiest female musician in the world, according to their 2022 list.

The 34-year-old has amassed a reported net worth of $1.7 billion. She is also her native Barbados' first billionaire and the only woman under 40 on this year's list of female billionaires in the U.S.

While she has amassed most of her fortune from Fenty Beauty, Rihanna has no plans to retire from making music and recently revealed she has something in the works.

"I'm looking at my next project completely differently from the way I had wanted to put it out before. I think this way suits me better, a lot better," she told Vogue in April. "It's authentic, it'll be fun for me, and it takes a lot of the pressure off."

