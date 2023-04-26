Meghan Markle's complete hair transformation through the years

Meghan Markle's style transformation from briefcase model to TV star, royalty and beyond is worthy of its own encyclopedia - with everything from her wardrobe to her hair effortlessly shape shifting through the years.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, has rocked several hairstyles since stepping into the royal spotlight, each one leaving fans totally enraptured by her enviable raven mane. Despite having access to top hairstylists, the wife of Prince Harry has credited surprisingly affordable products for her Rapunzel-like tresses. "It smells like vacation and makes your hair slippery and touchable," she said of a $22 Wella product, while also hailing a drugstore leave-in conditioner as her hero product for keeping her "long coarse hair in beautiful condition."

From her unexpected red hair to her most-recent poker straight locks, scroll on to discover the best of Meghan Markle's hair looks through the years.

Meghan Markle's straight hair © Ted Talk The Duchess found herself back in the spotlight in April when she appeared in a video introducing her close friend Misan Harriman's recent TED Talk. Looking radiant as ever, the mother-of-two debuted a new sleek and straight hairstyle, sporting golden highlights and long face-framing layers.

Meghan Markle's ginger hair Meghan's lighter hair days are long behind her, but the former actress once sported glossy auburn locks. Back in her Suits days, Meghan wore a slightly off-centre parting and gentle cascades of curls when she attended the USA Network Upfront 2012 at Alice Tully Hall.

Meghan Markle's short red hair Duchess Meghan changed things up for her beloved niece Ashleigh's wedding day. In photos shared in Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries, the royal revealed an unexpectedly shorter haircut and Ariel-like waves in a deep red hue. Take a look at her fiery locks in the clip below…

Meghan Markle's golden highlights The former actress was a fan of highlights in the early days of her career. Photos from 2011 show Meghan's brunette tresses were lightened with strands of golden and brown streaks.



Meghan Markle's glossy raven curls The combination of this choppy mid-length look and deep ebony hue is easily one of our favourites on the Duchess of Sussex. Meghan paired her glossy 'do with a timeless red lipstick at ELLE's 6th Annual Women In Television Dinner in 2016. Divine!

Meghan Markle's hair extensions © Getty While the royal already has a crown of stunning thick hair without needing extensions, the Duchess appeared to enhance her natural tresses with a set of extensions when she joined Prince Harry at the One Young World summit in Manchester. HELLO! spoke to celebrity hair stylist Tim Pike at the time, who shared that while the Duchess didn't appear to have permanent, bonded-style extensions, a gentle weft could have been used to enhance her Princess-like pony. "It complements natural hair texture. She may have had the wefts applied to thicken her hair out, as it looks as if her own hair has been chemically straightened, which can leave the hair looking thinner and flat. So to create a ponytail so thick, it would need a bit of bulking out," he said.

Meghan Markle's ultra-long waves © Getty The Duchess' hair game was in its prime during her visit to South Africa with Prince Harry in 2019. Ultra long, effortlessly tamed and enviably glossy, Meghan's super slick hair was unmatched during this era.

Meghan Markle's post-pregnancy curls © Getty Many women experience hair loss or changes in texture to their hair following pregnancy. After the birth of her children Archie and Lilibet, Meghan's hair appears to be more voluminous than ever. Could it be hair extensions or is she just naturally gifted in the hair department? Either way, we're totally envious!

