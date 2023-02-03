Meghan Markle's ginger hair transformation was so unexpected

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Granted, Prince Harry is arguably the most famous redhead in the royal family, but were you aware that the Duchess of Sussex also rocked auburn locks? That's right, before she embraced her natural roots and returned to the dark side, Duchess Meghan experimented with her hair colour, spicing it up with an auburn dye job.

Back in May 2012, the duchess-to-be was spotted rocking a full head of radiant red hair. She was photographed attending USA Network Upfront 2012 at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center and dazzled onlookers with her hair transformation.

WATCH: Meghan Markle models red hair in throwback photos of her niece Ashleigh's wedding

Loading the player...

Sporting a slightly off-centre parting and gentle cascades of curls, Meghan sported the new hairstyle with a neutrally toned outfit. To highlight her fresh 'do, the former actress wore a nude tank top, tucked into a ruched, beige mini tube skirt and strappy nude heels.

Meghan Markle experimented with auburn hair

Since experimenting with her colour, Meghan has gone back to brunette. But what, you may ask, is the secret to achieving her luscious locks?

What hair products does Meghan Markle use?

We have the answers for you. As a Hollywood actress and lifestyle guru with her own now-defunct blog The Tig, Meghan has luckily spoken numerous times in the past about her favourite hair products

The former actress rocked red hair in 2012

One of the haircare lines Meghan has said she loves is Kérastase's Oleo-Relax, which you can shop on Amazon. While her favourite Kerastase deep conditioner, Kérastase Nutritive Oleo-Relax Anti-Frizz Masque, has been discontinued, have no fear! You can try the new formula, Kérastase Nutritive Masque Magistral, a similar detangling high-shine formula.

Meghan also raved about Wella Professionals' multi-tasking Oil Reflections Luminous Oil in an interview with Beauty Banter. "It smells like vacation and makes your hair slippery and touchable. I love this stuff! It also doubles as a pretty amazing body oil post-bath."

Meghan has since returned to her natural roots

Meghan's former hairstylist Lydia Sellers has also spilt some secrets about hair care products that have helped keep the Duchess' hair camera ready.

RELATED: All the beauty products Meghan Markle has said she loves

The celebrity makeup artist and hairdresser has used Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray to prep Meghan’s hair, "to give it that boost" and Kevin Murphy Smooth Again frizz-reducing cream to make the royal's locks sleek and shiny while protecting them from heat.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.