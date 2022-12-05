5 biggest bombshells from Prince Harry and Meghan's second Netflix trailer The streaming giant has confirmed the series' release dates

The second trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's forthcoming Netflix docuseries was released on Monday, which featured more shocking revelations – including Prince Harry’s claims that there are "planting of stories".

The in-depth series will see Harry and Meghan share their side of their story, from the early days of the romance to stepping back as senior royals in 2020.

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk 'pain' in new trailer for docuseries

HELLO! takes a look at the biggest bombshells from the second teaser clip ahead of the documentary’s first three episodes released on Thursday 8 December.

Harry accuses palace of planting stories

As the clip shows a photograph of the royals gathered on the balcony at Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour in 2019, the Duke narrates: "It's really hard to look back on it now and go 'what on earth happened?'

Harry talks of a 'hierarchy' within the royal family

"There's a hierarchy of the family, you know, there's leaking, but there's also planting of stories. It's a dirty game."

Harry talks about the 'pain and suffering' of royal wives

Over footage of his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, being followed by the paparazzi, the Duke says: "The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy."

As the teaser flashes up clips from some of Harry and Meghan’s first public appearances as a couple, he adds: "I was terrified, I didn't want history to repeat itself."

Meghan says royal family didn't protect her

The Duchess has previously spoken about her experiences of royal life in her and Harry's 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview.

Ahead of the Netflix documentary's release on Thursday, the trailer shows Meghan and Harry in a car looking concerned with police sirens blaring in the background.

Meghan reveals her experiences of royal life

The Duchess can be heard saying in a voiceover, seemingly referring to the royal family: "I realised, 'They're never going to protect you'."

Another clip shows Meghan appearing to wipe away tears.

Harry hints at more shocking revelations

The trailer ends with more images and clips of the paparazzi chasing after Princess Diana and Harry's sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, before her marriage to Prince William.

In a self-shot piece to camera, he adds: "No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth."

Archie makes an appearance

The Sussexes' eldest child, Archie, will appear in the Netflix documentary, it has been confirmed from the second trailer.

Archie features in Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries

Footage from Harry and Meghan's final royal tour in Africa in 2019 can be seen, showing a bird's eye view as a then five-month-old Archie is carried by his mother ahead of a meeting with the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Cape Town.

Netflix has announced that Volume I of the docuseries will be released on 8 December, while Volume II will air on 15 December.

