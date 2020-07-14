The Duchess of Sussex showcased a sleek, longer hairstyle as she delivered a powerful keynote speech for the Girl Up Leadership Summit on Tuesday. Meghan, 38, wore her brunette locks down as she spoke from her home in Los Angeles to appear at the virtual event.

The Duchess appears to have kept some face-framing layers to give definition to her glossy locks and she wore one of her signature makeup looks – kohl-lined eyes and a touch of bronzer. Meghan opted for an elegant cobalt blue outfit for her appearance, one of her go-to colours from her royal wardrobe.

During her keynote speech, the Duchess spoke to young attendees of the importance of "building each other up." She said: "Your generation is often referred to as digital natives, and you understand that our online world has the power to affirm and support as much as it does to harm. We are not meant to be breaking each other down; we are meant to be building each other up.

Meghan showcased a longer hairstyle as she delivered her speech

"So use your voice both on-and-offline to do just that – build each other up, support each other. There will always be negative voices and sometimes those voices can appear to be outsized, and sometimes they can appear to be painfully loud. You can and will use your own voices to drown out the noise. Because that’s what it is - just noise. But your voices are those of truth. And hope. And your voices can and should be much louder."

Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined young leaders from the Queen's Commonwealth Trust during a video call to discuss fairness, justice and equal rights. Meghan wore one of her classic white shirts for the call and styled her hair in a chic side parting, which reminded us of the Duchess' earlier engagements as a royal and her actress days, when she would often rock a slicked-over side parting for her red carpet appearances.

