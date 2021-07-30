Meghan Markle's hairdresser launches 'undone' hair tong that's sure to give you her chic loose waves

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Celebrity hairdresser George Northwood is known for creating effortless, cool-girl hairstyles for the likes of Alexa Chung and of course, the Duchess of Sussex - so we're mighty glad that he's since launched a product line at Boots so we can all try his techniques ourselves.

And now, the star stylist has introduced a nifty hair tong to his line, which is designed to give a loose wave just like the styles we know and love on Duchess Meghan. We're listening...

George's new tool is called the 'Curl it Tong' - which is part of his Undone range - costing £65. We wonder if he ever used it on his royal client?

WATCH: George Northwood demonstrates how to create loose waves with a tong

There's also a hairdryer and a straightener in the hairdresser's new range of tools, which have been introduced alongside the popular product range which includes sprays, shampoos and conditioners.

George Northwood tong, £65, Boots

George has previously spoken about his relationship with Meghan and how their working partnership evolved, revealing that they bonded immediately due to the Duchess' 'cali girl' aesthetic.

Meghan wore her hair in tonged waves in South Africa

"I went to meet her and we hit it off straight away," he told British Vogue. "I think I met her in February, around Valentine’s Day 2018. I was a bit worked up beforehand and then, as soon as I met her, she was just like my California girl clients. She said, 'I'm a Cali girl', and I just said, 'One of my favourites then.' We hit it off – we immediately spoke the same language."

George was the mastermind behind Meghan's famous messy bun, which almost always left loosely tonged pieces to frame her face.

George famously styled Meghan's 'messy bun' for her royal wedding reception

He's also said of the style: "The messy bun purely came off the back of making the hair both appropriate and adhering to royal protocol, and modern at the same time.

"We wanted it to be up, because a lot of the time it was appropriate for it to be up, but we didn’t want it to be too formal. We always wanted it to be refined imperfection – that's what sums her up."

