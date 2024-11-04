Princess Kate's rarely seen, bouncy fringe is giving autumn hair transformation

The world has always had a love affair with the Princess of Wales and her incredible thatch of hair. The 42-year-old is known for her tumbling, cascading rich brunette locks and when we saw her last month, it was actually longer than ever.

One of the biggest hair trends for Autumn 2004 is the fringe and back in 2015, Kate rocked a truly voluminous one which really suited her.

© Getty Kate rocking a fringe back in 2015

She famously wore the perfectly-cut style as she watched the royal film performance of "Spectre" at the Royal Albert Hall. Sweeping her curls up into a chic chignon, the Princess' fringe framed her face perfectly.

© Getty Kate sported a fringe alongside a chic updo

She also wore her locks down and flowing to the Anna Freud Centre a few weeks later, alongside a houndstooth print dress, and we think she looked like a 60s siren.

A fringe like this is ideal if you want to refresh your hair ready for the new season. If cut well, a fringe like this, known as 'Curtain Bangs' skims the eyes and is a timeless look that can add definition to the face. Espresso hitmaker Sabrina Carpenter also sports one.

Kate's famous blowdry

Speaking of Sabrina's famous, blow-dried mane, which is often referred to as a 'Dallas blowdry' on TikTok, Prince William's wife sported this a long time ago and the style is synonymous with the mother-of-three.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Kate's hair is envied all over the world

When Kate and William announced their engagement in 2010, everyone picked up on Kate's stunning, lightly curled hair, which was nicknamed the 'Chelsea blowdry'. It was created by stylist Richard Ward at the time, and it officially brought 'big hair' back.

© Getty Images Kate debuted her famous mane in 2010 after announcing engagement to Prince William

Celebrity hairstylist Michael Gray told HELLO! Kate's blowdry is achieved with a variety of brushes and is still hugely popular today, despite the fact that Kate sported it over fourteen years ago.

© Getty Images Kate mostly sports her hair down, with an elevated parting

He revealed: "The Dallas blowdry is taking sections of hair the same size as a round blow dry brush, blow drying the hair up to achieve maximum volume and movement through the hair, wrapping the hair in and pinning, allowing the hair to cool down."