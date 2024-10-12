Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's hair is the longest she's ever had it right now
Kate Middleton's hair is blown in the wind as she visits Land Rover BAR during the America's Cup World Series on July 24, 2016 in Portsmouth, England. © Getty

Princess Kate's hair is the longest she's ever had it right now

The Princess of Wales has one of the most talked-about hairstyles in the world

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales headed to Southport on Thursday to meet responders, the families of survivors, and survivors of the horrific knife attack in the city on July 29 at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class. It was the royal's first working event since she completed her chemotherapy treatment.

WATCH: Princess Kate joins Prince William in Southport to meet bereaved families from knife attack

The 42-year-old looked so beautiful, delighting fans in an autumnal outfit, consisting of a chocolate brown coat, a lovely burgundy, polka dot dress and high heels. As always, her beautiful mane was her crowning glory and it was teased into a lightly curled style, no doubt courtesy of one of her famous blow drys.

Princess Kate speaking to an emergency worker© WPA Pool
Kate's hair has clearly grown

We could not help but notice how super long Kate's hair looked. 

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales reacts as she speaks to members of the emergency services during a visit to Southport Community Centre in Southport, north west England on October 10, 2024, where she and Prince William met rescue workers and the families of those caught up in the Southport knife attack earlier this year. Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, all died in an attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the town on July 29, which also left ten people injured, eight of them children. (Photo by Danny Lawson / POOL / AFP) (Photo by DANNY LAWSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)© Getty
The Princess of Wales hair looked amazing

The wife of Prince William has admittedly always sported long hair, but she has dabbled in slightly shorter styles over the years, choosing to opt for a long bob on more than one occasion. 

kate middleton in white top © Getty Images
Kate has always had long hair, but it has been shorter over the years

But now, her hair appears to have great length and is almost down to her mid-waist; the longest it's been in a very long time.

We spoke to the incredible Tatiana Karelina; an international hair extension specialist. Tatiana caters to the hair of many celebrities and she gave us the verdict on Kate's mermaid-style mane.

Kate Middleton wears a dogtooth coat© Getty
Kate's hair always looks immaculate

The talented professional explained: "I've really noticed that Kate's hair is much longer recently. Since she's been seen out and about, quite a number of our clients have asked to replicate her luxurious waves and gorgeous rich colour.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends The Sun Military Awards at Imperial War Museum on December 19, 2011 in London, England.© Getty
Kate's hair is usually perfected with a curly blowdry

"In the last few months, the Princess has drawn attention to her hair, especially after her first public appearances following chemotherapy treatment. Her hair has always been iconic, and I have to say it has remained a talking point as there are a few subtle changes.

" I've noticed a few face-framing strands while maintaining her trademark healthy, voluminous hair. Despite undergoing treatment, her hair still looks incredibly healthy and classy."

How to get long hair like Kate

Many people want to emulate the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' hair. Tatiana recommends using hair extensions to achieve that royal look.

"To achieve a similar look, professionally applied good quality hair extensions are a great option. Clip-ins are ideal for clients who want occasional length and volume, while micro rings offer a longer-lasting more permanent option. Kate’s signature style often features soft waves with a smooth glossy finish. We recommend using a large-barrel curling iron for loose waves and a round brush for volume at the roots."

