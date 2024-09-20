Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton invented the Dallas blowdry - before the Gen Z
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales visits the Grange Pavilion to meet with members of the Windrush Cymru Elders, Black History Cymru 365 and the Ethnic Minority Youth Forum for Wales as she celebrates the beginning of Black History Month on October 3, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. In celebration of the 75th anniversary of the arrival of HMT Empire Windrush, the Prince and Princess of Wales are meeting members of the Windrush generation in Cardiff. © Getty

Princess Kate invented the Dallas blowdry - before the Gen Z

Love Sabrina Carpenter's hair? She was probably inspired by the Princess of Wales!

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales has one of the most envied hairstyles on the planet. Her stunning brunette mane is always looking rich, full and lightly curled and the world has always gone crazy over it, ever since she stepped out alongside Prince William in 2010, where the pair announced their engagement.

Kate's 'Chelsea blowdry' was created by Richard Ward at the time, and it officially brought 'big hair' back. 

Prince William and Kate Middleton after confirming their engagement© Mark Cuthbert
Kate's hair first went viral in 2010

The look is achieved with a variety of brushes and is still requested to this day.

WATCH: GMB's Susanna Reid Gets Kate Middleton's Hairdresser To Transform Her Hair

These days, the 'Dallas' blowdry is big news amongst the younger generation, and is a huge hair trend on TikTok. Chart-topping singer Sabrina Carpenter is a big fan; her huge curls and glossy blowdry are big news right now. It got us thinking, mother-of-three Kate was rocking this hair trend fourteen years ago!

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV)© Getty
Sabrina Carpenter is a big fan of the Dallas Blowdry

We spoke to the incredible Michael Gray, John Freida's Creative hair stylist who gave us the lowdown on this royally-loved (and copied) hair trend.

Kate Middleton laughs as she visits Middle Temple on October 8, 2012 in London, England. © Getty
Kate's blowdry always looks super glossy

"The Dallas blowdry is taking sections of hair the same size as a round blow dry brush, blow drying the hair up to achieve maximum volume and movement through the hair, wrapping the hair in and pinning, allowing the hair to cool down." 

"Once the hair has cooled down, you brush it through. Kate loves to tuck her hair behind the ear for more of a clean look. This compliments any neckline of any dress to create a polished finish."

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends The Sun Military Awards at Imperial War Museum on December 19, 2011 in London, England.© Getty
Kate's hair is envied all over the world

"I love how the Princess of Wales often goes for a fresh bouncy Dallas blowdry. Her hair has movement with lots of volume through the mid-lengths and ends. With a heavy side parting to create the illusion of more volume on top, it's very wearable and simplistic. Sometimes less is more, and understated with the power of a good bouncy blowdry."

Kate's wedding hair

Richard Ward also created Kate's wedding day mane, too. Her '‘demi-chignon’ she sported with her Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen wedding dress was widely adored by the world and inspired many brides that year.

The Princess of Wales' wedding hair was courtesy of hairdresser James Pryce from Richard Ward's salon© Getty
Richard Ward created Kate's dazzling wedding hair

Previously speaking to HELLO! at the time, Richard said about his royal client: “She's absolutely lovely, like any 29-year-old girl,” he said. "She jokes around like everyone else.”

