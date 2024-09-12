Remember Princess Kate's stylish houndstooth coat? M&S just dropped the best lookalike

Tweed jackets are a top trend for autumn each year, and Marks & Spencer just dropped a version that would undoubtedly get the royal seal of approval.

M&S's Houndstooth Tailored Blazer features a flattering tailored fit with a timeless check pattern – and it seriously resembles the Princess of Wales' Really Wild heritage blazer that she wore during her visit to the Lake District.

© Max Mumby/Indigo The Princess of Wales teamed her blazer with black skinny jeans and boots

Retailing at £79, the high street number looks far more expensive than it is with its double-breasted design that gives a smart feel, finished with triple-button cuffs and front flap pockets for a practical touch.

Marks & Spencer's autumn collection has been on point so far, with everything from sophisticated workwear staples to stylish mini dresses. A sartorial staple, a houndstooth blazer is endlessly versatile for throwing on over maxi dresses and slip skirts, or for teaming with wide-leg trousers and loafers for days in the office.

Princess Kate nailed her sophisticated autumn ensemble by styling her blazer with a cream knitted jumper, black skinny jeans, and a pair of See by Chloe lace-up boots. If you wanted to channel the royal's old-money attire, I'd recommend opting for chunky boots and a selection of delicate gold jewellery to round off the look.

Blazers are a must-have for transitional dressing, providing extra warmth before it's time to pull out our thicker coats. The right blazer will pair with just about anything in your wardrobe, and houndstooth pieces give that extra touch of elegance to dress up neutral trousers skirts, and dresses.

A capsule wardrobe essential, a houndstooth blazer will perfectly elevate a classic white T-shirt and jeans ensemble, and I can see the M&S version being thrown on with white trainers or ballet flats for a stylish office outfit.

© Chris Jackson Princess Kate debuted the tweed blazer back in 2021

Loving the tweed trend for autumn? Mango also has a similar version of the tweed blazer, featuring a chic crossover design and a buttoned fastening at the front. New Look also has its own version of the houndstooth design, made from Bouclé fabric with smart military buttons and a fitted cut that would pair well with a tights and a black mini skirt for the new season.

M&S's new-in collection is selling fast, so you'll need to add the royal-inspired blazer to your basket soon if you love it.