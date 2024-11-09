Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughter displays incredible transformation — see photo

Tallulah Willis has rocked a number of different looks over the years, from shaving her head bald to her current golden red micro bob. But as she took to Instagram, she reflected on one of her bolder looks that fans may have forgotten about.

© Amanda Edwards Tallulah Willis attends the Autism Speaks Los Angeles Gala at the Taglyan Complex on October 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

The daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore shared a selfie on her Instagram grid with bright blue hair in an ultra-short crop. The color particularly stood out as she lay down against a fluffy red carpet, wearing a white t-shirt with sleeves rolled up.

She made it clear that the photo was a throwback, as opposed to a recent look, captioning the post: "Just one of my incarnations #Archival #BlueBlueBlue".

© @buuski Instagram Tallulah showed off her bright blue crop

Friends and fans commented below to show how much they loved the look, with one person commenting: "I forgot about this stage!" Tallulah responded that it was "brief but bold!"

© Getty Images

The 30-year-old recently received an honor at the Autism Speaks gala in Los Angeles, where she opened up to HELLO! about her diagnosis, and how it brought her closer to her family.

© Amanda Edwards Tallulah Willis (L) and Rumer Willis attend the Autism Speaks Los Angeles Gala

"The diagnosis gave me permission to not have to fight through things all the time and be super brave," she said, adding that it allowed her family members to help her more now they understand.

© Variety

"I would say that particularly with my sisters [Rumer and Scout], they have encouraged me to ask for what I need in situations where I am more used to masking."

She continued: "I can speak up for what I need or even know what I need. For example, I would have days where I thought that I was sick all the time but now I know that I need to be conscious of how I spend my energy."

© Christopher Polk

Her sister Rumer took to the stage to award her the honor, telling the crowd: "When she finally received her autism diagnosis, it wasn’t a revelation so much as a homecoming…It gave her permission to be exactly who she is, without apology or explanation."

The star first opened up about her diagnosis on March 16, earlier this year, as she shared a video of herself when she was younger, stroking her father's head as he spoke to an interviewers.

Bruce held her close as she fiddled with his ears and stroked him, trying to carry on responding to the reporters. Her sister Scout put it perfectly as she commented below: "she's stimming."