Strictly's Dianne Buswell reveals mermaid hair transformation from £3.5m home with Joe Sugg

Aside from her incredible dance portfolio as a Strictly professional dancer, Dianne Buswell is known for her bright red hair.

The Australian-born ballroom dancer, 34, burst onto our TV screens back in 2017 with her fiery red locks which she has maintained since. The star took to Instagram on Friday to show off her latest hair transformation.

© Instagram Dianne lives with Joe Sugg in Sussex

The dancer shared a video from her £3.5 million home in Sussex she shares with her vlogger and former Strictly contestant boyfriend Joe Sugg, 32. She was seen brushing out her red locks which were unstyled before jumping in the shower in her chic grey bathroom to wash her hair.

© Instagram Dianne showed her hair before styling

She then transformed her locks, styling her hair in bouncy mermaid waves which with the red hue, had her looking like Ariel from The Little Mermaid.

"One of my favourite comments is “wow, your hair looks so healthy and shiny!'. All the colouring and heat that I use on it for shows, this is music to my ears," Dianne captioned the post which has already garnered thousands of likes.

The professional dancer recently shared that her hair had undergone a change. Having rocked red locks which have increasingly become brighter in tone, Dianne thought it was "time for a change."

© Instagram Dianne's hair was mermaid-worthy

Dianne's stylist Vicky Demetriou swapped the all-over pillar-box red colour for a tamer look featuring ombréd dark roots into brighter ends with added volume thanks to new extensions.

© Instagram Dianne showed off her gorgeous new look on Instragram

Before Dianne was a professional dancer, she trained as a hairdresser so it is hardly a surprise that between her own skills and those of the Strictly hair team, her ruby red tresses always look on point.

Take a look at how her hair has evolved over the years….

The beginning

© Getty Dianne Buswell joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2017

Flashback to 2017 and Dianne made her Strictly debut with red wine-hued locks which fell just below her shoulders and were styled in tight old Hollywood waves.

A slicked-back moment

© Getty Dianne Buswell slicked her hair back for the British Academy Children's Awards 2018

In 2018 Dianne Buswell attended The British Academy Children's Awards at The Roundhouse in London with long hair pushed behind her ears featuring gelled-back wet-look roots.

A side fringe moment

© Getty Dianne rocked a fringe in 2018

By the time her second year on Strictly came around, Dianne was sporting a side fringe and a flicky mid-length blowdry.

A half up-do

© Getty Dianne Buswell attended BBC Radio 1's Teen Awards with a half-up-do

In 2019, Dianne was spotted with her Strictly partner Dev Griffin at BBC Radio 1's Teen Awards donning a neat half-up style with her gorgeous red colour blended upwards to the root.

Off-duty chic

© Getty Dianne channeled sporty chic

Dianne looked effortlessly cool in a cropped tee, cargos, and a puffer jacket as she was seen leaving a hotel ahead of Strictly rehearsals in 2022 with her red hair scraped up into a high ponytail with dark roots showing for a casual undone look.

Pink money pieces

© Getty Dianne had pink streaks put in

Shortly after her ponytail moment, Dianne switched it up dying the front strands of her hair, otherwise known as money pieces, candy pink to clash with her red lengths.