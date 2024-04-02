John Travolta's daughter Ella bids farewell to long black hair with latest hair transformation ahead of 24th birthday – see the photo

John Travolta's daughter Ella Bleu Travolta appears ready to embrace a new season, and a new era!

Just in time for warm weather to come around, and her 24th birthday on April 3, the Grease actor's eldest daughter has debuted a total hair transformation after years of sporting long, jet black hair.

The aspiring singer is John's first and only daughter with the late Kelly Preston, who passed away after a battle with breast cancer aged 57 in 2020. The couple also shared son Jett, who passed away aged 16 in 2009 after suffering from a seizure, and Benjamin, who is 13.

On Monday, Ella took to Instagram to unveil her brand new look, revealing she had cut her long hair into a chic, blunt bob.

In the photo, she's posing in the sunlight wearing a ribbed, long sleeve crop top, and is turning her face to the side to show off her fresh cut, which is styled in soft waves.

She credited Los Angeles based hair stylist and colorist Amanda Lee – who has also worked with the likes of Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Ariana Greenblatt, Megan Fox, Cara Delevigne, and Nicola Peltz, among others – as the person behind her stunning hair transformation.

"Fresh cut grass," Ella wrote in her caption alongside emojis for scissors, a leaf and flower, and fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and flood it with compliments.

"Sooo beautiful!!!!!" Sailor Brinkley Cook, Christie Brinkley's youngest daughter, raved, as others followed suit with: "This CUT IS PERFECTION!! You look beautiful and adorable and so chic!" and: "Simply amazing. Perfection at its best," as well as: "You're so beautiful. Just like your mom was," plus another fan also added: "Yay! It turned out so pretty!"

© Getty Ella recently attended Milan Fashion Week

Though Ella and her little brother largely kept a low profile growing up, she is just starting to pave her own career in the entertainment industry, specifically in music. In 2022, she released single "Dizzy," followed by "No thank you" the same year.

Earlier this spring, she also made her Milan Fashion Week debut, attending the runway shows for both Elisabetta Franchi and Twinset's latest collections.

© Instagram The Travolta family at home

For the Elisabetta Franchi presentation, she looked ever statuesque in a black sequin halterneck top with a plunging neckline, paired with black trousers and a matching blazer, and she let the striking monochrome outfit speak for itself, simply accessorizing with dainty gold earrings, and had her hair styled into a sleek bun.

She wore a similar, menswear inspired look for the Twinset presentation at Frigoriferi Milanesi, also opting for a suit, but a gray one instead, which she layered over a black, sheer lace shirt, paired with simple, strappy black heels and minimal make-up.

