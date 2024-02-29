Beyoncé debuts three drastically different hair transformations you can't miss

Beyoncé has all things hair and haircare on her mind! Shortly after making waves and sparking trends with an instantly-viral platinum blonde look, she's already switching things up.

The "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" singer just released her highly-anticipated haircare line, Cécred, which has launched with an eight-piece core collection of products including two different types shampoos, a "Moisture Sealing Lotion," a hair oil, mask, and more.

Now, shortly after sending thousands to buy her products and recreate the bouncy, Texas-sized curls she donned for the Super Bowl, she might have fans scrambling to find red hair dye – or gray! – too.

Beyoncé has graced the cover of Carine Roitfeld's CR Fashion Book Issue 24 with not one, not two, but three hair transformations, drastically different from each other and her previous blonde.

In one of the first images shared on Instagram, she appears donning a nude Maison Margiela corset – seemingly from John Galliano's already iconic Maison Margiela Spring/Summer 2024 collection that recently debuted – with minimal make-up and tightly-curled, long red hair.

Plus, in another, she's sporting a Canadian Tuxedo (à la Calvin Klein) look with blonde hair styled into choppy bangs, and in a third, the same choppy bangs have been turned into a long, asymmetrical mullet sparsely dyed in dark gray, and she's sporting a Luis de Javier corset layered over a distressed white t-shirt.

Fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave over the various looks, with one enthusiastically writing: "THE GINGER HAIR ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?!?" as others followed suit with: "This is what I want to see," and: "She looks absolutely stunning," as well as: "OH SHE IS GORGEOUS," plus another added: "Bangs!!! Iconic."

Speaking with Carine about her long and meaningful relationship with hair – when she first teased Cécred, she recalled her first job being at her mom Tina Knowles' hair salon Headliners – Beyoncé maintained: "As long as I can remember, I've been around hair."

© Instagram The singer most recently ignited a trend for voluminous curls

"Hair is actually the first step when I'm creating tours, films, and albums," she further shared, adding: "Being able to see the hairstyles first is what influences the sound, looks… everything."

© Getty Beyoncé and her mom Tina celebrating the launch of Cécred

Moreover, about her latest haircare venture, she said: "It has always been a dream of mine to create top-of-the-line, luxury products. I wanted to combine the best scientific advancements with true rituals from different heritages."

"Hair and the deeply personal story it plays in life has always been sacred to me. Haircare is a ritual that feeds the soul and I’m so excited to share it with you," she also noted upon the brand's launch on February 20.

