Beyoncé's best hair transformations through the years in photos

In her nearly thirty years in the spotlight, Beyoncé has no doubt become the ultimate trendsetter.

From music (hip-hop to country to disco) to fashion (from streetstyle to red carpet glam), she's explored it all, and the same goes for her hair as well.

Earlier this year, the "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" singer launched her own hair care line, Cécred, and recently gave fans a candid glimpse into how she takes care of her natural hair.

WATCH: Beyoncé showcases her natural hair in behind-the-scenes video

Below, take a trip down memory lane and look back on some of her most memorable hair styles and transformations, from impressive braids to her instantly-iconic, Dolly Parton inspired platinum blonde curls.

© Getty

Destiny's Child Era

During a November 2001 appearance on the Today Show with Destiny's Child, she was the poster child of Y2K fashion with her oversized sunglasses, gold hoops, and her braids wrapped in a top knot.

© Getty

All Natural

Though Beyoncé has stuck to her signature honey blonde tresses most of her adult life, for the opening of husband Jay-Z's 40/40 Club in Las Vegas in December of 2007, she dazzled in chocolate brown hair and tight curls.

© Getty

Banging Bangs

By 2012, she was back to her golden blonde hair, however gave it a twist by way of some sharply cut bangs.

© Getty

Blonde All The Way

In 2014, she went her most blonde yet, and brought all the old Hollywood glamor vibes during a night out in New York City.

© Getty

Braids With a Twist

For the July 2019 premiere of The Lion King, she gave classic braids a twist by framing her face with braided edges.

© Getty

The Bigger the Better

To perform at the 2017 Grammy awards, while pregnant with twins Rumi and Sir, she wowed fans with maybe her most glamorous look yet, making her natural curls as voluminous as possible for a true goddess-like effect.

