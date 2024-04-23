Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Beyoncé's best hair transformations through the years in photos
The "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" singer recently highlighted her natural hair while promoting her new brand Cécred

2 minutes ago
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
Online News WriterNew York
In her nearly thirty years in the spotlight, Beyoncé has no doubt become the ultimate trendsetter.

From music (hip-hop to country to disco) to fashion (from streetstyle to red carpet glam), she's explored it all, and the same goes for her hair as well.

Earlier this year, the "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" singer launched her own hair care line, Cécred, and recently gave fans a candid glimpse into how she takes care of her natural hair.

WATCH: Beyoncé showcases her natural hair in behind-the-scenes video

Below, take a trip down memory lane and look back on some of her most memorable hair styles and transformations, from impressive braids to her instantly-iconic, Dolly Parton inspired platinum blonde curls.

Beyonce Knowles of Destiny's Child during Destiny's Child Performs on The Today Show - November 5, 2001 at Rockefeller Center in New York City, New York, United States© Getty

Destiny's Child Era

During a November 2001 appearance on the Today Show with Destiny's Child, she was the poster child of Y2K fashion with her oversized sunglasses, gold hoops, and her braids wrapped in a top knot.

Beyonce Knowles arrives at the opening of Jay-Z's USD 20 million 40/40 Club, a 24,000-square-foot sports bar and lounge at The Palazzo Resort-Hotel-Casino early December 31, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada© Getty

All Natural

Though Beyoncé has stuck to her signature honey blonde tresses most of her adult life, for the opening of husband Jay-Z's 40/40 Club in Las Vegas in December of 2007, she dazzled in chocolate brown hair and tight curls.

Beyonce Knowles attends the New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets game at Barclays Center on November 26, 2012 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City© Getty

Banging Bangs

By 2012, she was back to her golden blonde hair, however gave it a twist by way of some sharply cut bangs.

Beyonce attends the DirecTV Super Saturday Night at Pier 40 on February 1, 2014 in New York City© Getty

Blonde All The Way

In 2014, she went her most blonde yet, and brought all the old Hollywood glamor vibes during a night out in New York City.

Beyonce arrives for the Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King" held at Dolby Theatre on July 9, 2019 in Hollywood, California© Getty

Braids With a Twist

For the July 2019 premiere of The Lion King, she gave classic braids a twist by framing her face with braided edges.

Beyonce performs during THE 59TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017© Getty

The Bigger the Better

To perform at the 2017 Grammy awards, while pregnant with twins Rumi and Sir, she wowed fans with maybe her most glamorous look yet, making her natural curls as voluminous as possible for a true goddess-like effect.

