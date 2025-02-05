Joanna Lumley looks so different with cropped brunette hair in unearthed photos

Actress Joanna Lumley is set to grace our screens on Wednesday evening in a hotly anticipated BBC comedy titled Amandaland– a spin-off from Motherland, which first aired in 2017.

The six-part series, which airs on 5th February, follows snobby mum Amanda (played by Lucy Punch) as she grapples with a new life post-divorce. Also making an appearance is veteran TV star Joanna Lumley who portrays Amanda's lookalike mother, Felicity.

© Getty Images Joanna and Lucy Punch at BBC screening and Q&A for Amandaland

In the BBC One series, Joanna sports her trademark bouffant blonde bob – a style she's been rocking for years. But did you know that the 78-year-old has been dyeing her hair for aeons?

During an appearance on Loose Women in 2020, the Ab Fab star spoke about lockdown and her preference for cutting her own hair. "I've always done my own hair, " she explained. "It's partly because I kind of can do it."

© Getty Images Joanna at RHS Chelsea Flower Show in 2023

She continued: "I was a model in the 60s; we had to do our own hair then, we had to sort it, do it, put on wigs, cut it, change it, dye it… so I got used to doing my own hair. My hair is like something you take out of a hoover bag. I practically never wash it. It's been dyed for so long and so much, it's been in such extremes of temperature, I don't think it's hair at all."

Speaking to The Guardian in 2013, meanwhile, the actress said: "I dye my hair to look younger. I'd let it go grey, but in my business that's like signing your own death warrant."

Keep scrolling to see Joanna's hair transformation through the years…

© Shutterstock Raven curls In her modelling days and early acting career, Joanna was often seen rocking brunette locks in various styles and lengths. Back in 1983 – for her role as Countess Chandra in Curse of the Pink Panther – the TV star rocked a mop of dark raven tresses which she had styled into glam Hollywood waves.



© Getty Images Sensational waves In 1968, the actress turned heads in a photoshoot for the TV series, The Avengers. Joanna, who previously worked as a model in London from 1964 to 1967, posed up a storm with a headful of dark ringlets. Radiating boho-chic, Joanna could be seen wearing an embroidered waistcoat, patent block heels and a pair of high-waisted trousers. In keeping with the beauty trends of the era, the actress also debuted a set of razor-thin eyebrows.



© Getty Images Bowl haircut For her role as Purdey in TV Series, The New Avengers, Joanna underwent a drastic hairdo courtesy of legendary hairdresser, John Frieda. The cropped bowl cut was Joanna's brainchild, with the actress previously revealing during an appearance at Cheltenham Literature Festival that she instructed John to cut her hair like a "prep schoolboy".



Whilst speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival, she revealed: "I said her [Purdey]'s hair will be cut short and they said, 'No, you cannot do that because no heroine has ever had short hair', which was true.



"I said if I cut it you will like it. They said if you cut it and we don't like it you've got to pay for the wig. I cut it and they liked it."

