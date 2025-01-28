Joanna Lumley's makeup artist says this pressed powder is 'brilliant for mature skin'

I can only hope and dream that when I’m 78, my skin looks half as good as Joanna Lumley’s! If — like me — you’re wanting to steal some tips from the glam icon, then you’re in the right place. We already know the “cheap as chips” face cream she uses, and now her makeup artist is revealing the secret behind the flawless finish the actress often displays on red carpets and in interviews.

According to her makeup artist, Mira Parmar, By Terry’s Pressed Hydra Powder is an essential product for achieving a smooth, luminous look — especially for mature skin.

“It’s brilliant for mature skin because it offers light, buildable coverage without settling into fine lines,” Mira tells the Telegraph. “The pressed powder provides a matte finish, but it’s not drying — something crucial for keeping skin hydrated while still giving that soft-focus look."

Joanna always looks flawless on the red carpet

The Pressed Hydra Powder is formulated with By Terry’s signature Hydra-Fluid Complex, which helps lock in moisture and maintain the skin's natural radiance. It’s a product that doesn’t just sit on the skin; it’s absorbed and blends seamlessly, making it an ideal choice for those who want a natural, non-cakey finish.

“It’s my go-to for a perfected complexion that never looks overdone,” Mira adds.

For Joanna, whose skin has aged gracefully over the years, the choice of powder is key to her dewy yet refined look. Mira notes that: “Joanna doesn’t like heavy makeup — she loves the idea of makeup that enhances her natural features rather than masking them.” That’s probably why this product is perfect for the Motherland actress.

What are verified shoppers saying about By Terry Pressed Hydra Powder?

I shop for a living at HELLO! And let me tell you, I’ve rarely seen a reviews section as happy as this one! The powder scored an extremely impressive 4.76 five-star rating based on 66 global reviews. The words “amazing”, “perfect” and “must-have” were repeated over and over again.

“This handbag size compact is a must-have for being on the go,” says one five-star review. “Great that it comes with a mirror. Have repurchased this so many times.”

Says another: “I have dry skin with a tendency to shine in my T zone as the day goes on. This powder does a great job at getting rid of the shine without drying.”

JOIN OUR SHOPPING WHATSAPP COMMUNITY Get the hottest deals, new product drops, and insider shopping tips delivered straight to your phone JOIN TODAY

A mua also wades in: “I use this on more mature clients or on those with drier under eyes who can't take a lot of powder. It's just enough to set the makeup, with the added bonus of keeping the skin hydrated.”

As for the negative reviews, I had to really dig to find anything at all. Out of all the shoppers leaving reviews, there was just one that wasn’t impressed. Their verdict? The powder was “a bit patchy” and not as good at keeping away the shine as they were expecting it to be.

I’m impressed to see such a lack of negative feedback and at this price, I’m definitely going to get one to keep in my handbag.