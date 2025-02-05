Amandaland: Shop Amanda's stylish outfits in new BBC Motherland spin-off

I am SO excited for the new series of Motherland, Amandaland. It's available to binge on BBC IPlayer and while it's not Motherland as we know it, the new spin-off is sure to speak to every mum, like me. Amandaland, I'm so ready for you.

Focusing on Lucy Punch's character Amanda, the series promises to have all the hilarity and heart of Motherland but in a different postcode. Post-divorce, Amanda is faced with having to downsize while navigating parenting her teenage kids as the family have upped sticks from Chiswick, and Julia, Liz and Kevin, to So-Ha (South Harlesden).

I always loved Amanda, dubbed an 'alpha mum' and I bet you're like me and know a fair few in Amanda-likes in your parenting circle. Always perfectly put together, Amanda's outfits put my school run looks to shame; while I'm more Adam Sandler-esque, Amanda is always coiffed, preened and stylish. Even at a party to de-nit the kids or a PTA fundraiser.

With new characters joining Amanda and her crew, there's still a few familiar faces on the show including Joanna Lumley as her elegant mother Felicity and Amanda's ride-or-die, the long-suffering Anne.

In an interview with Good Housekeeping, actress Lucy Punch revealed: "Amanda’s probably had a quiet breakdown or meltdown along the way. She’s disintegrated somewhat but has galvanised herself, got a blowout, done her nails, bought a new outfit, and is bringing her full Amanda energy to South Harlesden to whip up a storm." Now that's the perfect amount of Amanda chaos, if you ask me.

Speaking of new outfits, since Amanda is the queen of style, I thought I'd take a closer look at some of Amanda's key outfits from the new series. Check out where to buy Amanda's outfits, and some brilliantly affordable lookalikes.

Amanda's classic striped sweater I'm excited to see how Amanda makes mum friends with new characters including Rochenda Sandall as Fi, left, and Siobhan McSweeney as Della, centre. This cute outfit of Amanda's is one I love and would totally recreate, and I'm pretty sure I've seen it on the school run. I can't be sure exactly where Amanda's navy peacoat is from but this Sosandar jacket, £110, with gold buttons and a larger collar, is so like Amanda's. Striped sweaters are the bread and butter for us mums, I'm sure of it, and I found one on Mango for a mere £35.

Amanda's chic hands-free bag Amanda has a good line of handbags including this crossbody, brown leather bag. Hers is logo-free, which makes me think it must be a high street buy. It's a classic bag that won't go out of style and there's a few good versions; New Look's £24.99 saddle bag has a flap fastening like Amanda's as does this tan leather saddle bag from M&S for £39.

Amanda's sexy lace vest Looking super sexy in a silk vest top, Amanda's lace-trimmed top is ideal for wearing under a blazer. I can't track down one exactly like hers, but this Next champagne vest will achieve the same look, as would this designer lace trimmed camisole from NK Imode. And I can't be 100% but Amanda's gold chain looks suspiciously like the Astley Clarke Square Link Chain, £138.

Amanda's timeless trench coat If you've watched the trailer for Amandaland, you'll know this is when Amanda gets a football booted to the head (ouch) but that doesn't dissuade me from saying this is one of her chicest looks. Neutral tones head to toe? Girl, you're a pro even on a football field! We all know a trench coat is worth every penny but you don't need to spend hundreds. I found this light beige twill trench at H&M for £39.99 that's giving me Amanda vibes. Her beige knitted dress is so like this one from Karen Millen, that's on sale for £42.

Amanda's totally tweed dress There's a romance brewing between Amanda and Peter Serafinowicz's character Johannes, and I can't wait to see how that unfolds. But romance aside, how cute is Amanda's tweed mini dress? I'm 99% certain it's the Self Portrait Denim Tweed Mini Dress, which is on sale for £150 but sold out almost everywhere. I quite like this boucle version from V by Very for just £50, for the same aesthetic. And continuing with her stellar accessory line-up is this red Mulberry bag. I can't put my finger on the exact style, I wonder if it's a discontinued style, but Radley's Top Handle Red Leather Bag, reduced to £101, is similar.