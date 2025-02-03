Lady Gaga is gearing up for her new era and so naturally the singer made a statement at the Grammy Awards on Sunday with a brand new look.

The multiple award-winning actress and singer made a dramatic entrance on the red carpet sporting a Gothic-chic ensemble, perfectly matching the theme of her latest project.

Dressed head-to-toe in black, Gaga wore a long-sleeved, floor-length gown that had a leather bodice and wide skirt. Her hair was totally transformed also.

© FilmMagic, Getty Lady Gaga attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California

Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, wore super long raven-colored locks with a short, blunt fringe which made a real statement against her fashion ensemble.

Later in the show, Gaga put her locks into a half-up, half-down look with a braid embedded in her gorgeous hairstyle, too.

The singer took to the stage alongside fellow superstar Bruno Mars after the two collected their trophy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Award thanks to their soulful ballad, "Die with a Smile", which was released last August.

The pop duo were the favorites to win in that category and also performed the song on the night to the crowd at the Crypto.com Arena and viewers watching at home.

Lady Gaga's new hair points to new era

Meanwhile, Grammy night was also special for Gaga as she premiered the music video for her epic new tune, Abracadabra, during the awards telecast.

The high-energy club track is undoubtedly a nod back to her Fame Monster days and is reminiscent of hits like 'Bad Romance' and 'Alejandro'.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars accept the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Award for "Die with a Smile" onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California

The song will appear on Lady Gaga's upcoming seventh album, Mayhem, due for release in March.

Later in the evening, Lady Gaga was also overcome with emotion while watching Beyonce accept the Album of the Year award for Cowboy Carter.

© Getty Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California

Elsewhere on the fashion front, Taylor Swift also turned heads with her outfit.

The superstar wore a red mini Vivienne Westwood dress that showed off her figure beautifully. The elegant outfit even featured a fabulously sultry 'T' chain dangling from the hem which graced over the thigh.

© Getty Images Taylor Swift dazzles in red-hot mini-dress at the Grammys

Fans were obsessed with this detail and were convinced that not only was Taylor wearing red as a nod to her boyfriend Travis' NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs, but also wearing the piece of jewellery as a nod to them both sharing the letter T in their name.

Taylor paired the dress with simple strappy heels, beautiful red jewelled earrings and a bold red lip. Her blonde hair was also gorgeously curled and tumbling over her shoulders.