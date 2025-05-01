David Beckham's 'trend-setting' hair transformations that shocked the world

Though his wife Victoria is the fashion designer of the family, David Beckham is just as much of a style icon, especially when it comes to his trend-setting hairdos.

His interest in hair began at an early age, thanks to his mother. "My mum was a hairdresser — actually, she was part of the spike, which was one of my first hairstyles. I would buy myself this L’Oréal hair gel in a pot. My hair was short in the back and on the sides, and then I had an inch and a half on top that I would spike up with the gel. She let me do that, but she wouldn’t let me get a perm," he recalled to Into the Gloss.

Over the years, the former football player has not only been ahead of the curve: he's defined it. The popularity of David's most legendary cuts has endured to this day, and even those from the early days of his stardom are go-tos for young men today.

"As a hairstylist, I've seen clients reference his cuts for decades, and it's no surprise why," says celebrity stylist Jon Hala, who has styled for Arnold Schwarzenegger and Kate Moss. "He knows how to strike the perfect balance between timeless and daring for the relatable local boy."

To celebrate his 50th birthday, we've compiled a series of his most iconic looks, from buzz cuts to bleach blonde. Scroll down to see the best of Beckham…

© Getty Images The blond mohawk One of his many mohawk-style cuts, the blond mohawk he donned in 2001, is an incredible look with a lot more edge than many mainstream celebrities went for at the time. Jason Collier, celebrity hairstylist and founder of Studio23, who used to style Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham's hair, comments that it was one of his "most trend-setting looks". He also says: "It was edgy but still wearable and instantly made peroxide blond cool for men again. Suddenly, guys who'd never dreamed of colouring their hair were asking for platinum at the barbers." Though it was a short-lived look for David, it's one that has stood the test of time, especially as more expressive, edgy and punk styles crept into the mainstream in the 2000s.

© Getty Images The 2000s buzzut A classic but incredibly simple haircut that is still popular today. Jon calls it a "clean, masculine and bold" look. "The buzz cut was Beckham's move from boyband heartthrob to serious style icon," he adds. "It's one of the easiest cuts to replicate, but what made it pop was the confidence he wore it with – and the slight fade that kept it modern, not military." Luke Sawyer, creative director and hairstylist at Taylor Taylor London, points out that "Beckham returned to it several times throughout his career and each time it felt intentional, fresh and unmistakably stylish." Calling it the "ultimate low-maintenance look", Luke also highlights the enduring popularity of the buzz cut even now: "In recent years, celebrities like Zayn Malik, Kanye West and Timothée Chalamet have embraced versions of the cut, proving its enduring status as a symbol of reinvention and understated power."



© Getty Images The man bun David brought out the bun quite a few times, especially during the 2010s, and it's certainly one of the best-looking ways he styled his longer hair. Jon believes that "few could pull this off like Beckham". He adds: "His grown-out waves tied into a loose bun brought a relaxed, bohemian edge to his otherwise polished style. It wasn't just about growing your hair out – it was about intentional shape and conditioning, weaving in subtle colour highlights."



© Getty Images The long hair A dramatic shift from the short haircuts he'd been seen with until that point, the father-of-four's long hair from 2003 was a surprise hit. Luke notes: "Beckham's, what we'd call 'boho footballer' phase, was unexpectedly influential. Growing hair to that length would have taken real discipline, patience and serious care. It wasn't a casual look."

© Getty Images The cornrows There is one hairstyle that David admitted he "regrets" – the cornrows. The braids are considered a protective style because they're low maintenance for textured hair. In 2003, during a trip to South Africa, he was pictured with the late Nelson Mandela with braided hair, which Victoria's hairdresser friend styled during a holiday to France. The footballer told Into the Gloss: "I always think, at the time, that things are great and that they look good. Twenty years on, when I look back at certain things – maybe the cornrows – I was pushing it a little bit. But at the time, it felt right."

See a video breakdown of David's hair transformation over the years...