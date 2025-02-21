Romeo Beckham debuts hair transformation - he's in dad David's mohawk era

Romeo Beckham looked uncannily like his father David on Friday afternoon when he shared new pictures of himself for Interview Magazine.

In the carousel of snaps, the budding footballer looked like he had just shaved his hair into a mohawk cut; something his dad David Beckham famously did in 2000.

With his tattoos and jewellery and the same sultry expression, Romeo looked just like the footballing legend parent. They could be twins, right? We love this look!

With a dad like David, hair inspiration must be paramount.

David Beckham's mohawk

In 2000, David rocked the ever-memorable mohawk. But, not everyone was a fan. Sir Alex Ferguson, the manager of Manchester United - the team David played for at that time - was not a fan of this look and ordered DB to get rid of it ahead of a game with Chelsea FC.

© PA Images via Getty Images David shocked the world with his mohawk in 2000

The father of four previously recalled: "I was in the dressing room with an hour to go before kick-off when Sir Alex Ferguson saw it and made me shave it off. I said no at first and then I saw his face change very quickly so I went and shaved it off in the toilet. He was very strict."

David added: "It was the reputation of the club, he wanted all the players to look professional and he felt it wasn’t the right look. We were playing at Wembley too, so he kind of had a point!"

David Beckham the hair icon

Former Manchester United superstar David is known for his elite sportsmanship, but also, his ever-changing thatch of hair. The football hero has sported everything from a skinhead to long flowing blonde locks. He's quite the chameleon.

© Getty David has had so many different hairstyles during his career

Ben Vowles, Master Barber at the celebrity-adored swanky barbers in London, Murdock, told HELLO!: "No one has done as much for men's hairdressing as David Beckham. As a footballer, he set the way for men to experiment with their hair and beauty. Until he came along talking about hair and beauty products was taboo – but he made it acceptable and in fact, cool, to try out new styles."