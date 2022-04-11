How beautiful did the wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz look? We can't get enough of the stunning nuptials, from the bride's dress to the incredible floral display. And the guests! How chic did they all look?

There was one person that almost stole the show though, and that's the adorable Harper Beckham; Brooklyn's little sister. The only daughter of Davd and Victoria was a bridesmaid and looked super cute in her dress.

The Beckham family's youngest child looked so sweet in a chic white dress as she danced on the lawn following her older brother's wedding reception.

Photographs show the ten-year-old rocking a sweet puff-sleeved frock complete with a navy blue waist sash. She teamed her elegant white dress with coordinating ballet pumps, adding a touch of sparkle with delicate pearl studs and a string of pearls around her wrist.

But did you spot her hair do? Harper normally wears her mane in a straight style but we noticed it was teased into a mass of lovely beachy waves. We checked out Vogue (the publication covering the big day) and hairstylist Adir Abergel and his team created the look, which was inspired by a UK supermodel. The feature said: "Meanwhile, Abergel’s assistants were tasked with doing Nicola’s bridesmaids' hair. The inspiration? "A minimal ’90s Kate Moss."

Harper Beckham looked so cute in her bridesmaid dress

Wow! Kate's hair was effortlessly cool with flicked ends and a subtle wave, and Harper's hair looked exactly like that. Perfection!

Harper's hair was a mass of relaxed curls

Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding has been the most anticipated celebrity wedding of the year, with the couple having to postpone their nuptials for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Brooklyn previously explained to HELLO! they had been forced to postpone their plans: "We've been engaged for a year and if Covid wasn't a thing we'd have liked to have been married already, and it has been a bit difficult."

