George Clooney's savage verdict on his divisive new look

George Clooney has admitted that he looks better with his signature salt-and-pepper hair hair, savagely dismissing his newly-dyed look for his Broadway play.

The actor accepted a portrait of himself at the iconic Manhattan restaurant Sardi's on April 24; the caricature is a time-honored tradition for Broadway performers.

The portrait however showed him with his usual grey hair, and George was quick to crack a joke: "I like the hair color. It's much better than my hair color right now. That's better. It's grey, mostly grey. There we are, thank you so much."

© Getty Images George loved the portrait because it had his salt-and-pepper hair

Prankster pals

George then signed the portrait and quipped that he considered signing it as his friend – and longtime prankster – Brad Pitt.

The 65-year-old star has developed a reputation for being a prankster on set and among his friends in the industry, and Brad has been his long-time victim.

© Bruce Glikas/WireImage George quipped he would sign the picture as Brad Pitt

However Brad has also given it back just as good, and on the set of Ocean's Twelve he struck the first blow, sending a memo to their neighbors in Lake Como that George wanted to be called by his character name, Danny Ocean, for the duration of the shoot – and he didn't want anyone to look him in the eye.

In response, George placed bumper stickers on Brad's car that read 'Small Penis On Board'. He also put another sticker on the star's car in the shape of a pot plant that read: '[expletive] Cops.'

© Getty Images Brad and George have been friends for years

Why did George dye his hair?

George's new look was unveiled in early April when he made his highly anticipated Broadway debut in Good Night, And Good Luck, a Broadway adaptation of his Oscar-winning movie.

Gone was the usual grey hair and it had been replaced by a dark brown shade to help him inhabit the role of 1950s American broadcast journalist Edward R. Murrow.

© Bruce Glikas/WireImage George during the unveiling ceremony for his Sardi's caricature

Amal's response

"My wife is going to hate it," George candidly told The New York Times. "Nothing makes you look older than when an older guy dyes his hair," adding: "My kids are going to just laugh at me nonstop."

Amal, 47, missed opening night as she stayed with the couple’s seven-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, whom they relocated to Manhattan, from Lake Como, for George's new role.

© Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic Glenn Fleshler, Grant Heslov, George, David Cromer, Ilana Glazer and Carter Hudson during the opening night curtain call

According to George, the twins love the Big Apple, and the schedule has been working for him well as he works at night and "gets to see the kids during the day".

Good Night, And Good Luck is an adaptation of the acclaimed 2005 film of the same name, which George co-wrote and directed and starred in alongside David Strathairn, Patricia Clarkson, Jeff Daniels, Robert Downey Jr. and Frank Langella. It was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor for David.