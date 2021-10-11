Harper Beckham's got a new hairstyle and we love it David Beckham's daughter is hair goals right now...

Victoria and David Beckham's youngest daughter Harper is quite the fashionista, wearing fabulous outfits from BonPoint, as well as funky Nike trainers and her chic Tiffany necklace.

She also is quite the beauty icon too, having rocked her hair in a bob like her Spice Girl mother's in the past, and even a messy bun. But the ten year old usually wears her honey-toned locks down and loose, so we were surprised to see it in plaits on David's Instagram feed at the weekend. Adorable!

On Sunday, the former Manchester United footballer shared the snap of Harper receiving a silver medal in judo. He wrote: "Silver medal Sunday [heart emoji] my little judo star #HarperSeven," as his daughter beamed at the camera.

David's post received hundreds of thousands of likes within a matter of minutes. "Well done Harper! So inspiring!" commented one fan, whilst another sweetly shared: "As a father to a nine-year-old daughter myself, I believe every girl should know how to protect themselves. Go Harper!"

Check out Harper's perfect plaits!

Little Harper loves to get pampered. Just last week, VB shared a shot of her rocking a face mask and two under eye masks, with her hair pulled back from her face. She looks just like the former Spice Girl, don't you agree?

Harper used to have bobbed hair - like her mum Victoria

Previously speaking to Glamour about Harper's beauty regime, the fashion designer said: "Harper loves playing with makeup – but she definitely doesn’t go out wearing it."

The makeup mogul added: "She loves beauty. She likes to play with makeup. It’s a great thing you can do as a mother and daughter. But she definitely doesn’t go out wearing makeup – that would be a little inappropriate! She’s very interested in what I am using on my body and also shampoo. I am teaching her and she is passionate. The younger generation really do care about the environment, they care about what they are putting on their skin, they care about sustainability – so it’s really important.”

