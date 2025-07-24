Kelly Clarkson unveils major hair transformation in time for big move

Kelly Clarkson has a new look for a new show.

This week, NBC confirmed that the "Since U Been Gone" singer was officially returning to the judges' panel as part of The Voice cast for season 29.

And as the network released the first images of the new season, which will premiere in 2026 with a revamped format, it simultaneously unveiled the American Idol inaugural champ's latest hair transformation.

© NBC / Instagram Kelly unveiled her new look

In a new promo video shared on Instagram, NBC introduced its judges for season 29, founding member Adam Levine, and returning co-hosts John Legend and Kelly.

As Kelly turned her chair around in the video, she revealed her new look: a dirty blonde bob styled into soft waves and a side part.

It's a departure from her recent long blonde waves, though last year she also debuted another look, wispy bangs.

© Getty She has been on The Voice in the past

Upon confirmation that she's coming back to the judges' panel, fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave over it, with one writing: "Kelly is back? Well then so am I," as others followed suit with: "Kelly is back… now we all go back to watching it!" and: "Yay. Kelly. So happy. I'll watch just for her," as well as: "Kelly being back is everything!"

It's a welcome but somewhat surprising move for Kelly, who in 2023 left Los Angeles behind, moving her talk show to New York City, in an effort to live closer to family. The Voice films in Los Angeles.

© Getty The singer most recently kicked off a residency in Las Vegas

The talk show host also performed this month a slew of concerts in Las Vegas as part of her Caesars Palace residency, which still has some shows scheduled for November, however during a separate, one-off concert in Atlantic City, she lamented over her inability to tour because of her demanding show schedule.

Per Page Six, Kelly, who hasn't been on tour since early 2019, told the audience she was "bummed" she couldn't go on tour.

© Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via G She lives in New York City with her two kids

"We haven't done a show in a while, y'all, 'cause I have a talk show. It's like a whole other job," she told the crowd, noting that being a single mom to her kids River and Remy doesn't make it easier.

Kelly finalized her divorce from the kids' father Brandon Blackstock in 2022 after 7 years of marriage and a lengthy legal battle over custody and finances.