Chris Pratt debuts unrecognizable look

Chris Pratt shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse on Friday, June 6, showing off a transformation. In the video, he debuted long hair and a scruffy beard.

"They do such great makeup and such great hair," Chris said, giving credit to the team responsible for his big change.

The 45-year-old actor changed his appearance for his role in the second season of The Terminal List. The thriller series, based on Jack Carr's best selling novels, follows a Navy SEAL who returns home with conflicting memories after an ambush during a mission.

Chris stars as the lead James Reece, alongside Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, and Riley Keough. The star's dedication to the role is clear, from his altered hair to his "blood" soaked hands. It's polar opposite to his usual clean cut look.

Chris's life off screen

© Instagram Chris's daughter playing with a doll house

Chris's home life has evolved a lot over the years. He has four children - Jack, 12, with his ex-wife Anna Faris, and Lyla, four, Eloise, two, and Ford, six months, with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

© Instagram Katherine and Chris have been married for five years

Chris and Katherine share glimpses of their three kids on social media. Lyla is known for her love of horses, baby dolls, and her younger sister. Their life is grounded and family oriented. As he co-parents with ex-wife Anna, they choose to keep Jack out of the spotlight.

"There's a big age separation," Chris explained to Entertainment Tonight, referring to Jack's relationship with his younger siblings. "He does a great job, he's so sweet with them. And they love him so much and they miss him when he’s gone."

© The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Chris supported his brother-in-law at The White Lotus premiere

Chris and Katherine married in 2020 and spend a lot of time with her family, including The White Lotus star Patrick Schwarzenegger. Chris's mother-in-law, Maria Shriver, is one of his biggest fans.

"I'm so blessed with my son-in-law, who is so loving and spiritual, kind," she said while on the Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast. "He's such a great husband and father, and is such a great member of our family."

© Instagram An adorable picture of Chris with the girls

From Parks & Rec to the big screen

Chris's breakout role was as Andy Dwyer on NBC's Parks and Recreation. He was goofy, heartwarming, and a little silly. In 2014, Chris starred in the megahit Guardians of the Galaxy and debuted a new physique that was explained in Parks & Rec by his character drinking a lot less beer.

Ever since Guardians, Chris has been an action star. He's acted in the Jurassic World series and the Avengers. He is also a sought after voice actor, starring in The Lego Movie series and The Super Mario Bros Movie.