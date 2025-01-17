Maura Higgins morphs into Cheryl after dramatic hair transformation - uncanny photos

Maura Higgins swapped her I'm a Celebrity jungle plaits for something a little chicer on Thursday night as she stepped out to support her Love Island bestie at a special screening of Molly-Mae: Behind It All at Odeon Luxe West End.
The former Love Islander, 34, looked markedly different having undergone a dramatic hair transformation that had her looking like none other than British noughties icon, Cheryl.
Maura was seen sporting an extremely voluminous bob that fell just below her chin with a centre part.
The colour was also a switch-up for the star as she rocked dark roots with honey-blonde lengths.
It seems she channeled the Girls Aloud star circa 2011 when she chopped off her raven locks into a honey-blonde bob.
The 'Fight for this Love' singer took her new bob for a spin at the Pride of Britain Awards.
She also donned the hairstyle to her 28th birthday party at The Sanderson Hotel alongside a paillette-covered mini dress.
Maura's new look
To accompany her Chezza-inspired do, the reality TV star wore a black cardigan and matching knit micro-shorts with black tights and knee-high boots. She posed with the evening's hostess, Molly-Mae Hague, who was a vision in white.
Maura headed out earlier in the day looking completely different. She supported fellow I'm a Celebrity 2024 star Coleen Rooney at the launch of her collaboration with Applied Nutrition.
Her brunette locks were worn in a slicked high ponytail and she styled khaki skintight leggings with an oversized utility jacket.
Maura's hair diary
It is not the first time the former Glow Up presenter has rocked a shorter do. In 2023, she wore her shortest hairstyle to date – a dark chin-length chop with a full fringe – to the Creed II European premiere.
Meanwhile, last October Maura attended the Pride of Britain Awards where celebrity hairdresser Carl Bembridge styled her locks into a flicky bob with a swirled front piece for a vintage look.