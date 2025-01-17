Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Maura Higgins morphs into Cheryl after dramatic hair transformation - uncanny photos
Maura Higgins looking over shoulder with hair bun© Getty

The I'm a Celebrity star channeled the Girls Aloud singer at Molly-Mae's event

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Maura Higgins swapped her I'm a Celebrity jungle plaits for something a little chicer on Thursday night as she stepped out to support her Love Island bestie at a special screening of Molly-Mae: Behind It All at Odeon Luxe West End.

The former Love Islander, 34, looked markedly different having undergone a dramatic hair transformation that had her looking like none other than British noughties icon, Cheryl.

Maura in all black with bob© Getty

Maura was seen sporting an extremely voluminous bob that fell just below her chin with a centre part.

Maura with honey-hued bob © Getty

The colour was also a switch-up for the star as she rocked dark roots with honey-blonde lengths.

Cheryl in 2011 with honey hued bob and pink dress© Getty

It seems she channeled the Girls Aloud star circa 2011 when she chopped off her raven locks into a honey-blonde bob.

Cheryl Cole attends Pride of Britain Awards at Grosvenor House© Getty

The 'Fight for this Love' singer took her new bob for a spin at the Pride of Britain Awards.

Cheryl in mini dress with a bob with dark roots and honey-toned ends© Getty

She also donned the hairstyle to her 28th birthday party at The Sanderson Hotel alongside a paillette-covered mini dress.

Maura in black shorts and boots with Molly-Mae in white jacket© Getty

Maura's new look

To accompany her Chezza-inspired do, the reality TV star wore a black cardigan and matching knit micro-shorts with black tights and knee-high boots. She posed with the evening's hostess, Molly-Mae Hague, who was a vision in white.

Maura Higgins with a ponytail with hands on hips© Getty

Maura headed out earlier in the day looking completely different. She supported fellow I'm a Celebrity 2024 star Coleen Rooney at the launch of her collaboration with Applied Nutrition.

Her brunette locks were worn in a slicked high ponytail and she styled khaki skintight leggings with an oversized utility jacket.

Maura Higgins looking over shoulder with bob and black dress© Getty

Maura's hair diary

It is not the first time the former Glow Up presenter has rocked a shorter do. In 2023, she wore her shortest hairstyle to date – a dark chin-length chop with a full fringe – to the Creed II European premiere.

Maura Higgins with strapless dress and bob© Getty

Meanwhile, last October Maura attended the Pride of Britain Awards where celebrity hairdresser Carl Bembridge styled her locks into a flicky bob with a swirled front piece for a vintage look.  

Maura with beachy curls in pink dress© Getty

It was a far cry from the bombshell waves worn during her time as the presenter of Love Island USA Aftersun last summer.

