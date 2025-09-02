Kylie Jenner shares glimpse of natural curly hair after ditching wigs

Kylie Jenner has had many different hairstyles over the years, but she recently gave fans a peek at her natural locks after forgoing a wig to change up her look. The 28-year-old has recently favored wearing her raven locks in bouncy blowouts or straight styles, but she opted for a natural look in a recent post on her Instagram Stories. Kylie posed for a selfie but cut herself out of the frame, so the focus was on her curly hair. While her hair was tied back in a messy updo, a few strands fell loose and bounced up into tight curls. "Love my little curls," she captioned the photo.

Kylie is no stranger to switching up her look, and previously said experimenting with her appearance is simply "a part of who I am." She told Harper's Bazaar in May: "I think that I'm kind of a chameleon with my style; I love to play. I've been like that since I was 16." Recalling how she would change her hair color "like once a week," and "cut my hair off and then put a wig on or put extensions in," she added: "I've always switched up my style."

In February 2024, she debuted a bob hairstyle that fell just below her ears with choppy bangs skimming her eyes, which had many of her fans comparing her to her mom, Kris Jenner. The month before, she stunned fans when she rocked a short pink wig, with many calling it the return of her 'King Kylie' era.

Back in 2014, she was known for dyeing her hair an array of different colors, including blonde, blue, pink, and red. When she started publicly dating rapper Tyga in 2015, the cosmetics queen changed her Instagram handle to 'King Kylie', and a legacy was created. "KING KYLIE is back?!" one fan commented on her pink hair snap. Another added: "I'M MISSING KING KYLIE of 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017".

© Instagram Kylie gave fans a glimpse of her natural curly hair

© Instagram Kylie lately wears her hair in bouncy waves or sleek and straight

In 2020, she looked stunning wearing a dark red wig while posing in the spacious garden of her luxury Holmby Hills mansion. Running her hands through her hip-length hair, Kylie joked about her new wig, saying: "What should we name her?" In a further post, Kylie revealed the Disney inspiration behind her redhead makeover. "Ariel who?", she wrote.

© Instagram Kylie has experimented with many different hairstyles

In April 2023, Kylie unveiled her natural hair in a TikTok video as she explained she was on a "hair health journey." She said: "My hair. This is my natural hair. We've just been embracing. We're on a hair health journey so I haven't been wearing any extensions and this is what we're dealing with."

© Instagram Kylie rocked many different colored wigs during her "King Kylie" era

Kylie's abundance of wigs has found their way to her daughter, Stormi Webster, who last month channelled her mom's previous look and debuted a playful peach-toned hairstyle. Kylie took to her Instagram Story to share a Polaroid snapshot of Stormi striking a pose in her mom's vibrant peach wig. In the photo, Stormi's bold new locks popped against her red-and-white striped top. The next post featured a throwback selfie of Kylie wearing the same orange-hued wig years earlier.