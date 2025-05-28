Pink undergoes hair transformation and admits she feels 'like 1 million bucks'

If there's one thing that's standard about Pink over the past 5-10 years of her career, it's her desire to lead life and career in her famed aesthetic.

The singer, 45, is well known for her acrobatic-friendly performance bodysuits, bold makeup choices and, of course, her signature blonde pixie, styled into a mohawk.

However, for a recent celebration, the "Raise Your Glass" hitmaker got a bit of a sleeker makeover, opting for a shorter buzzcut style with a bit of silver sprinkled in her hair.

© Instagram Pink rocked a brand new 'do for a weekend wedding in Mexico

While the look first made an appearance at the 2025 No Kid Hungry Los Angeles Dinner in March, it was given a cleaner once over for the weekend, as she stepped in to officiate the wedding of dancer and choreographer Khasan Brailsford and his husband Jason Silverman.

Crediting celebrity stylist Danilo Dixon for her new cut, she captioned a photo of it on Instagram with: "Thank you @officialdanilohair for making me feel beautiful for this most special day."

Pink got candid about feeling insecure about her appearance, most notably when it came to her hair. "Not only did you spend time with me, figuring out my hair, and even though I don't have a lot of it, you made me feel special and beautiful."

© Getty Images She sported a similar hairstyle earlier this year in March

"I don't always feel that way," she continued. "It just takes a kind person to take some time with you. And when they do, you feel like 1 million bucks."

Paying tribute to the grooms, she wrote: "Thank you @khasanb84 and @jaysilver79 for asking me to officiate your wedding. Khasan, not only the person that holds my life in your hands, you are also the person that holds my heart."

"I can't think of a better person to hold yours than Jason. Jason, you are the jelly to my peanut butter. I couldn't love you both more if I tried. Thank you for trusting me that I am actually ordained. I wish you both a life of freedom that can only be found in the truest of love, fight, nice kids," closing out with a shoutout to her "crew."

© Instagram The singer officiated the wedding of her friends Jason Silverman and Khasan Brailsford

Jason spoke with People about the nuptials, held at the Four Seasons Tamarindo in Mexico on May 24, and his enduring relationship with the "Trustfall" singer, plus how he convinced her to marry them.

"We've been together for 13 years now, and I'm her partner," he gushed. "We've just gotten really close to where we're like family. We take vacations together now." While the pair got to assigning their colleagues tasks for the wedding, Pink started feeling left out and even got a little jealous.

"She was like, 'Why are you only talking to [your girlfriend Tracy] about the wedding? I want a job,'" he continues. Jason added that they eventually were able to find the right moment to ask her in special fashion.

"I came to Atlanta for Khasan's 40th birthday, and she was hosting a little thing, and she was like, 'Why don't you guys come over?' We jumped on it, grabbed a bottle of wine and we went over with a card and then we just properly proposed to her to be our officiant," he revealed, which was met with lots of "screaming like little girls."