Kim Kardashian looks unrecognizable as she undergoes dramatic hair transformation

Kim Kardashian has always been a risk-taker when it comes to fashion and beauty, and her latest campaign is no different.

Instead of flaunting her signature long and straight black hair, the mogul dramatically switched up her look by sporting short blond waves, in her 80s-themed Skims collaboration with the brand Roberto Cavalli.

Kim shared the jaw-dropping pictures in carousel sets on her social media page on June 24, 2025. One of the old-school glamor photos featured Kim sitting on a brown-leather chair in a sleek living room with dark wood-paneling, in a striped one-piece bathing suit.

© Getty Images Kim likes to play with her hairstyles

Another shot included the entrepreneur in a backyard in another one-piece bathing suit with a tiger on it, and a red headband. A third shot showed the mother-of-four squatting in a bedroom with wallpaper with flowers on it while posing in a floral and baby blue curve-hugging dress with sandals.

One video in the campaign featured Kim grabbing a quick bite from the kitchen table in a strapless bra and floral capri leggings as she showed off her toned stomach.

© SKIMS Kim has rocked long black hair, blond hair and more

Another stunning video displayed the model sunbathing in the backyard, while taking a sip of a cold drink, as she rocked a bikini with a zebra pattern and blue kitten heels.

Kim wasn't the only one getting attention in the campaign. Her mother Kris Jenner modeled right beside her. The mother-of-six showed off her elegant figure in both feminine and animal prints, as she read a magazine, gossiped with her daughter and got ready for a day out, in the video campaign.

© Getty Images Kim has also sported a short black bob

As for how the gorgeous the collaboration came about, Kim is to credit. She was inspired by her personal throwback pics, to reach out to Cavalli's creative director, Fausto Puglisi

She recalled to Vogue: "I was looking back through old vacation pictures and so many of the pieces I wore were Cavalli." The deep-dive into her archives gave her the collaboration idea.

© Instagram Kris partook in the photoshoot as well

Kim explained: "Skims can be really simple. It's all about the fits and the materials and the way they make you feel, but when you go on vacation, sometimes you want something different. We were making our own prints, and I was thinking, 'You know what? There has to be some way to do a Skims Cavalli collab.'"

The mogul took matters into her own hands thanks to social media. She simply sent Fausto a direct message and she explained: "I DM'd Fausto, 'Hey, what do you think of this idea?,'" and the designer was sold.

The Skims designer explained: "It was so organic and easy. I was already a fan of Fausto when he had his own line, and I love what he's doing with Cavalli. We just get each other."

It was also Kim's idea to bring matriarch Kris to be a part of the vintage-esque campaign. Kim expressed: "She saw the samples and said, 'Oh my God. I want that.' It felt like a special moment between us and we thought, 'You have to be in the campaign.' There's nobody more fabulous than my mom. It made me so happy to see how good she felt."