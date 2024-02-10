Kylie Jenner shocks with dramatic short hair transformation – and she looks just like mom Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner joked that her mom, Kris Jenner, is "quaking" after she unveiled her dramatic hair transformation on Friday.

The 26-year-old has chopped several inches off her locks and debuted her new bob hairstyle in some stunning photos on Instagram.

© MEGA Kylie typically sports much longer hair

Kylie's raven tresses now fall just below her ears with choppy bangs skimming her eyes – and she is the image of her mom, who has been sporting her iconic pixie cut for years.

Sharing a selfie of her new look, Kylie captioned the beautiful photo: "Kris Jenner is quaking."

Her mom was quick to respond and wrote: "You're not even the fart," referencing Ice Spice's new song, Think U The [expletive] (Fart).

© Instagram Kylie looks gorgeous with her new short hairstyle

A second image showed the multi-millionaire posing in a voluminous, strapless, black, cropped top that displayed her washboard stomach and a figure-hugging skirt.

Her followers adored Kylie's unexpected transformation, and even her sister Khloe Kardashian was blown away by her new look. "Wow wow wow," she commented.

© Instagram Kylie looks so much more like her mom with her bob hairstyle

One fan replied: "Oh this is the length I never knew you needed." A second said: "This short hair is literally EVERYTHING."

A third added: "And now I want to cut my hair short. It looks so good!"

© Getty Images Kris has been rocking short hair for years

While Kylie may think she resembles her mom now more than ever with her new bob, some of her fans instead compared her to her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

"She and timothee really twinning now," one claimed. Another added: "She's turning into timmy."

© Sarah Stier Some fans said Kylie now looks more like her boyfriend Timothée

Kylie is no stranger to experimenting with different hairstyles.

Last month, she stunned fans when she rocked a short pink wig, with many calling it the return of her 'King Kylie' era.

WATCH: Kylie Jenner looks unreal rocking bright pink hair

Back in 2014, she was known for dyeing her hair an array of different colors, including blonde, blue, pink, and red. When she started publicly dating rapper Tyga in 2015, the cosmetics queen changed her Instagram handle to 'King Kylie' and a legacy was created.

"KING KYLIE is back?!" one fan commented on her pink hair snap. Another added: "I'M MISSING KING KYLIE of 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017".

© @kyliejenner Instagram Kylie loves experimenting with her hair (pictured in 2017)

In 2020, she looked stunning wearing a dark red wig while posing in the spacious garden of her luxury Holmby Hills mansion.

Running her hands through her hip-length hair, Kylie joked about her new look, "What should we name her?".

In a further post, Kylie revealed the Disney inspiration behind her redhead makeover. "Ariel who?", she wrote. The beauty mogul was feeling her new look as she took several snaps while posing in her gorgeous garden.

© Frazer Harrison Kendall and Kylie in 2014

Last April, she unveiled her natural hair in a TikTok video as she explained she was on a "hair health journey".

"My hair. This is my natural hair," she said. "We've just been embracing. We're on a hair health journey so I haven't been wearing any extensions and this is what we're dealing with."

© TikTok Kylie showed off her 'natural' hair

Explaining why she loves changing her hair color, Kylie said in 2015: "I first dyed my hair when I was 16. I dyed it blue and I never even asked my mom.

"After that, I've just had this addiction to changing my hair. It makes me feel like a new person. I love feeling different and I love leaving the house knowing that nobody has ever seen me this way."

