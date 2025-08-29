Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi undergoes wild hair transformation – and she looks just like her mom

At just seven years old, Stormi Webster is already showing signs of following in her mom’s star-studded footsteps. Kylie Jenner’s daughter has clearly inherited her flair for fashion, eye for luxury, and now, it seems, even her confidence to rock a bold new hairstyle. Who could forget the colorful wigs the KHY founder rocked during her infamous "King Kylie" era – from turquoise and baby pink to neon yellow? It seems Stormi has been digging through the archives as she debuted a playful peach-toned hairstyle this week, channeling her mom’s previous look.

Kylie took to her Instagram Story to share a Polaroid snapshot of Stormi striking a pose in her mom’s vibrant peach wig. In the photo, Stormi’s bold new locks pop against her red-and-white striped top. The next post featured a throwback selfie of Kylie wearing the same orange-hued wig years earlier. She paired the bold hair with a simple black T-shirt, her signature matte nude lip, and those unforgettable thick 2016 brows.

© Instagram Stormi wearing a peach hued wig

Despite recreating her mom's quirky look, Stormi has previously critiqued her past fashion choices. In June, Kylie shared a video that captured her daughter questioning her about those colorful blue tresses from a decade ago. "A blue wig with a red outfit? It’s not a good combo!" said Stormi.

© Instagram Kylie rocked the wig during her "King Kylie" era

The photos revisited by Kylie and Stormi show the star sporting a variety of bold looks — from pastel blue locks, to her iconic teal ombré lob paired with a burgundy gown, and cobalt blue hair styled with a red T-shirt dress and boots.

Stormi's future career

© Getty Images Kylie with Stormi in 2022

Back in May, the makeup mogul opened up to Dazed about motherhood and her prediction for Stormi's career. "She’s a good dancer. She has this voice. I don't know, I have no idea, but I hope that she's an artist," she shared. "I could go on tour and be her tour manager," Kylie added.

Alongside Stormi, Kylie shares son Aire, three, with her ex-partner Travis Scott. The former couple announced their split back in 2022.

© MEGA Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi are seen in matching Valentino outfits

Despite Stormi's star-studded upbringing, Kylie explained that she enjoys the simple things most children do at her age. "She’ll come home and be like, 'Mom, I learned this TikTok dance at school.' And I'm like, 'How do you know this dance?'," she shared.

"She doesn’t know [that] a million people would see if it was posted," Kylie explained, before admitting that she's very protective of her children. "I do have those moments," she continued.