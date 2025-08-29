Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi undergoes wild hair transformation – and she looks just like her mom
Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi recreated her infamous peach-hued locks from her "King Kylie" era

Maria Sarabi
Maria SarabiJunior Writer
2 minutes ago
At just seven years old, Stormi Webster is already showing signs of following in her mom’s star-studded footsteps. Kylie Jenner’s daughter has clearly inherited her flair for fashion, eye for luxury, and now, it seems, even her confidence to rock a bold new hairstyle. Who could forget the colorful wigs the KHY founder rocked during her infamous "King Kylie" era – from turquoise and baby pink to neon yellow? It seems Stormi has been digging through the archives as she debuted a playful peach-toned hairstyle this week, channeling her mom’s previous look. 

Kylie took to her Instagram Story to share a Polaroid snapshot of Stormi striking a pose in her mom’s vibrant peach wig. In the photo, Stormi’s bold new locks pop against her red-and-white striped top. The next post featured a throwback selfie of Kylie wearing the same orange-hued wig years earlier. She paired the bold hair with a simple black T-shirt, her signature matte nude lip, and those unforgettable thick 2016 brows.

Stormi wearing a peach hued wig

Despite recreating her mom's quirky look, Stormi has previously critiqued her past fashion choices. In June, Kylie shared a video that captured her daughter questioning her about those colorful blue tresses from a decade ago. "A blue wig with a red outfit? It’s not a good combo!" said Stormi. 

Kylie rocked the wig during her "King Kylie" era

The photos revisited by Kylie and Stormi show the star sporting a variety of bold looks — from pastel blue locks, to her iconic teal ombré lob paired with a burgundy gown, and cobalt blue hair styled with a red T-shirt dress and boots.

Stormi's future career

Kylie with Stormi in 2022

Back in May, the makeup mogul opened up to Dazed about motherhood and her prediction for Stormi's career. "She’s a good dancer. She has this voice. I don't know, I have no idea, but I hope that she's an artist," she shared. "I could go on tour and be her tour manager," Kylie added.

Alongside Stormi, Kylie shares son Aire, three, with her ex-partner Travis Scott. The former couple announced their split back in 2022.

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi are seen in matching Valentino outfits

Despite Stormi's star-studded upbringing, Kylie explained that she enjoys the simple things most children do at her age. "She’ll come home and be like, 'Mom, I learned this TikTok dance at school.' And I'm like, 'How do you know this dance?'," she shared.

"She doesn’t know [that] a million people would see if it was posted," Kylie explained, before admitting that she's very protective of her children. "I do have those moments," she continued.

