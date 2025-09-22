Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Mariska Hargitay reveals the hair transformation that almost got her 'fired' from SVU
For a time in the early aughts, the Law & Order: SVU actress rocked a spiky pixie cut

LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME -- "An Inferior Product" Episode 105 -- Pictured: Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson© NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Mariska Hargitay says a haircut almost cost her the role that not only she's best known for, but through which she made television history. Fans of the Law & Order universe have seen the My Mom Jayne director evolve through the years as she has played Olivia Benson on Law & Order: SVU, who she has starred as for over 500 episodes, and who now officially stands as the longest-running character in a primetime drama in television history. But about three years in the role, a bad combination of scissors and wine got her in some serious trouble.

Speaking with Allure about how the pixie cut she had around 2002 and 2003 came to be, she confessed: "My hairstylist had a glass of wine and I really should have known better," adding: "Maybe he'd thought I'd be aerodynamic when I was chasing perps. I have no idea."

Mariska Hargitay as Detective Olivia Benson, Dann Florek as Captain Donald Cragenon Law & order: Special Victims Unit in 2002© Getty
Mariska as Olivia with Dann Florek as Captain Donald Cragenon in 2002

"We went real short — shorter than anticipated," she went on, before revealing: "I almost got fired." Scroll below for photos of the now iconic pixie cut, and more photos of Mariska's different hair looks throughout the years.

1/6

Mariska began her tenure as Detective Olivia Benson in 1999© Getty Images

Olivia Benson 1.0

Mariska on the very first season of Law & Order: SVU, which premiered in 1999.

2/6

Mariska Hargitay during amfAR's 4th Annual Seasons Of Hope Gala to benefit amfAR, Broadway Cares & CPFA at Cipriani in New York City, New York, United States© WireImage

The pixie cut

Mariska with her spiky pixie cut at the "42nd & Vine, Hollywood Hits Broadway" fund-raiser for the Jay Monahan Center for Gastrointestinal Health and National Colorectal Cancer Research Alliance at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York City in November 12, 2002

3/6

Mariska Hargitay at the "42nd & Vine, Hollywood Hits Broadway" fund-raiser for the Jay Monahan Center for Gastrointestinal Health and National Colorectal Cancer Research Alliance at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York City. November 12, 2002© Getty Images

Styling the pixie

A different look for the pixie at amfAR's 4th Annual Seasons Of Hope Gala in New York City.

4/6

Mariska Hargitay appears on NBC News' "Today" show season 62 in 2014© Getty

From pixie to bob

Just over ten years after the pixie cut, appearing on the Today Show in 2014 with a bob.

5/6

Mariska Hargitay as Lieutenant Olivia Benson on Law & Order: SVU season 20 in 2022© Getty

Olivia 2.0

Olivia's signature look in the 2010s and 2020s has become a long bob styled in soft waves.

6/6

Mariska Hargitay attends the "Die My Love" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2025 in Cannes, France© Getty Images

The pixie opposite

Mariska tried out a longer hair look while attending the Die My Love premiere at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2025 in Cannes, France

