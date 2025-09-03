Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Watch: NCIS alum Daniela Ruah reveals daughter's epic hair transformation — for a good cause
The Kensi Blye actress, who is married to her co-star Eric Christian Olsen's brother David Paul Olsen, has two kids, River and Sierra

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Daniela Ruah's daughter has completely transformed her hair — for a very good cause! The NCIS: Los Angeles alum's youngest, her daughter Sierra, who is nine this September, chopped all of her hair off into a chic bob, just so she could donate it all. In addition to Sierra, the Portuguese-American actress, who has been married to her co-star Eric Christian Olsen's brother David Paul Olsen since 2014, is also a mom to son River, who will be 12 years old in December.

To show off her daughter's new hair, Daniela took to Instagram and shared a before-and-after photo, first one of Sierra's long, blonde hair, next to one of her with a blunt bob that hits just below her ears. "This amazing soul decided to cut her hair and donate it… Thank you @hairbyginala for giving her exactly what she wanted and making this an amazing experience!" she wrote in her caption, adding: "@locksofloveofficial look [out] for a package in the mail."

Before-and-after photos shared by Daniela Ruah on Instagram of her daughter Sierra with her new short haircut© Instagram
Daniela's daughter Sierra proudly cut off her hair

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over the sweet transformation, with one writing: "She's so big!! And your twin!" as others followed suit with: "It looks amazing!! So cute!!" and: "She's gorgeous like her mom and very generous," as well as: "That's awesome!!!" plus another added: "So amazing of her to donate her hair!!!"

