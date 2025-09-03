Watch: NCIS alum Daniela Ruah reveals daughter's epic hair transformation — for a good cause

Daniela Ruah's daughter has completely transformed her hair — for a very good cause! The NCIS: Los Angeles alum's youngest, her daughter Sierra, who is nine this September, chopped all of her hair off into a chic bob, just so she could donate it all. In addition to Sierra, the Portuguese-American actress, who has been married to her co-star Eric Christian Olsen's brother David Paul Olsen since 2014, is also a mom to son River, who will be 12 years old in December.
To show off her daughter's new hair, Daniela took to Instagram and shared a before-and-after photo, first one of Sierra's long, blonde hair, next to one of her with a blunt bob that hits just below her ears. "This amazing soul decided to cut her hair and donate it… Thank you @hairbyginala for giving her exactly what she wanted and making this an amazing experience!" she wrote in her caption, adding: "@locksofloveofficial look [out] for a package in the mail."
Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over the sweet transformation, with one writing: "She's so big!! And your twin!" as others followed suit with: "It looks amazing!! So cute!!" and: "She's gorgeous like her mom and very generous," as well as: "That's awesome!!!" plus another added: "So amazing of her to donate her hair!!!"